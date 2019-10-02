Varsity Volleyball Vanquishes CM To Even Up MVC Mark

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH — Following a 25-21 first-set win, the MHS Volleyball team exploded with 14-straight points in set two — 13 of them on Brooke Junker’s serve — to club Civic Memorial 25-16 at Mascoutah, last Thursday.

With the victory the Lady Indians improve to 2-2 in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

Junker led with 14 service points and four aces (all in that huge, second-set run); MacKenzie Heriford and Kaeli Ross had five kills apiece; Lauren Ross and Delaney Morio recorded nine and seven assists. Morio also came up with five digs..

“We are 2-2 in the conference so we are back in the hunt,” Mascoutah Head Coach Todd Gober said. “The conference race is wide open. And we are starting to get better.

“We gave up spurts, but we are showing resilience. That’s what happens when you are young — riding a roller coaster and just learning the game. Our game IQ is getting better. We are working on being mentally focused the entire match.”

Mascoutah trailed 4-7 at the start of Junker’s huge service run. Ross, Heriford, and Ashlynn Hughes facilitated it with a block/ kill, dig, and block, respectively. The Eagles also helped out with six errors.

“It’s actually been nice, because this whole season, I have been struggling with my serve,” Junker said. “And tonight was the night it got consistent. Once it gets going, the momentum keeps carrying you.

“The confidence keeps growing and growing, and its gets easier to keep pounding those balls away from the service line.

“I like the digging. I just try to think, ‘I am getting this ball — that I can touch every ball.’”

From a 17-12 lead, Mascoutah finished off the match as Heriford had two kills and Ross and Hughes added one apiece.

In the first set, Mascoutah jumped out to a 14-9 lead, but CM tied it at 15-15.

Then, the Lady Indians went on a 3-0 spurt and never trailed in the four-point victory.

Ross led the finish with two kills and a block; Heriford had a kill and block; Junker fired an ace.

“When we get down, we usually get down on ourselves, because we know we can do better,” Heriford said. “Once we get a good kill, we get on a good run — just like Brooke’s serving run.

“The conference is wide open, this year, so it is really a big boost to win one at home in front of the fans.”

In the JV match, the Lady Indians eked out a 25-21, 26-24 victory.

This week, Mascoutah played host to Highland on Tuesday, October 1 (details not available at press time). They travel to Triad, Thursday, October 3.