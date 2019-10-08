Mascoutah Mourns the Death of High School Coach

By Pamela Rensing

MASCOUTAH – The Mascoutah School District and community is mourning the sudden death of well-loved coach Sam Graf. Sam, 62, had been a teacher at Mascoutah High School for many years, and after his retirement from Mascoutah High School, he went on to coach MHS tennis, cross country, and baseball, and worked as a sports reporter for the Mascoutah Herald. He was also a deacon of the First Baptist Church of Mascoutah.

Herald publisher Greg Hoskins said he knew Sam for many years and always considered him a friend. “Sam was more than a reporter. He was our friend, part of our family. We offer our most sincerest and heartfelt condolences to the Graf family. Sam will be missed.”

“I always joked with him regarding all the sports articles he wrote each week and how he must never sleep,” said Pamela Rensing, managing editor of the Herald. “I don’t think there is anyone who loved MHS sports more than he did. He’s been our sports reporter for more years than I can remember. He was extremely professional and so much fun to work with. He will be missed.

“You will notice a few articles in this week’s issue with Sam’s byline. He had some articles completed before he passed away. His wife, Lori, sent them to us to be published with the message, ‘Sam never misses a deadline!’”

Mascoutah School District Superintendent Dr. Craig Fiegel said he was a proud family man and would be greatly missed. “Sam was a long-time teacher and coach at MHS. He was a tremendous supporter of the high school and in particular the HS athletic program. He retired a couple of years ago, but continued to coach Boys tennis and cover all sports for the Herald. You would see Sam at almost all the HS athletic events.

“I enjoyed catching up with Sam while he was covering athletic events for the Herald. We would share stories about our children. Sam was very proud of his family. He will be greatly missed by the Mascoutah family, in particular, the HS staff,” said Dr. Fiegel.

Mascoutah High School Athletic Director said he was shocked when he heard the news. “The word of Sam’s passing hit me like a ton of bricks. He has been instrumental with so many things within our school and this community. His footprint has been all over our athletic program for years and he inspired so many student athletes, including myself.

“There are no words that make sense of this news, but we will continue to honor Coach Graf in as many ways as we can. He was a man of incredible faith and about as selfless of an individual as you will ever find. One thing is for certain, the world lost a great man today and it will take us a while to truly get over his passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family,” stated Battas.

MHS Principal Brandon Woodroom said he would be greatly missed on both a professional and personal level. “Even though he had been retired from teaching for several years, he has remained a fixture in the halls and sports venues of Mascoutah High School. He was still actively serving as our boys’ tennis coach and as a beat writer for the Herald. I regularly had the pleasure visiting with him as he attended sporting events. He had a passion for learning and for sharing his knowledge with others. He will be greatly missed by all of us at Mascoutah High School. My thoughts and prayers are with Lori, their children, and grandchildren.”

Sam is survived by his wife, Lori E., nee Clark, Graf whom he married in West Frankfort, IL on May 20, 1983; seven children, Grete (Ken) Moffett of New Haven, CT, Samuel G. (Faith) Graf of Gardner, KS, Michael Graf of Bend, OR, Julianna Graf of St. Louis, MO, Thomas Graf of Marysville, CA, Andrew and Jacob Graf of Mascoutah, IL; four grandchildren, Zadock, Sophia, Benjamin, and Joshua Graf; three siblings, Suellen Appleby, Timothy Graf, and Cynthia (Dennis) McCann; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Mascoutah, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 PM Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 and from 9 to 10 AM Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Mascoutah, IL.

A funeral service will be held 10 AM Friday, Oct. 11 2019 at First Baptist Church of Mascoutah with Pastor Duane Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.