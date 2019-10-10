HC Hammers Pinckneyville #204 In State Quarterfinal Win

Beer fires a no-hitter over six innings, striking out 13

COULTERVILLE — The Holy Childhood 8th Grade Baseball opened the Southern Illinois Junior High State Tournament with a bang, blasting in three in the top of the first inning against Pinckneyville #204.

The onslaught continued with five more in the second enroute to an 18-0, sixth-inning victory at Coulterville, last Saturday afternoon.

Additionally, Apaches’ hurler, Wyatt Beer, threw 80 pitches to record a no-hitter in which he struck out 13 batters.

“The bats came alive, today. We had multiple hits up and down the lineup,” HC Coach Brian Rongey said. “It’s easy when your pitcher is throwing like Wyatt did today. He ended up with a no-hitter.

“We shook the nerves off today. We were a little nervous in that first inning; we saw it out in the field the first inning. It’s good to get rid of that, today. And come back on Tuesday and have a solid outing.

“We got to empty the bench — it was nice. We got some kids in there that haven’t seen the field much in the last couple of games. It was a good game all-around.”

Next: The Apaches will battle TSJ/Immaculate Lutheran/St. Ann Co-op in the semifinals at 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 8. HC’s opponent down Opdyke-Belle Rive 12-2 in the quarterfinals.

Speaking of smacking down, Grant Reinneck opened the game with a hit and came home when Beer ripped an RBI double. Clae Houghland followed with a single, scoring Beer. After Josh Amann walked, Hougland scored on a wild pitch.

Beer started fast on the mound, striking out the sides in the bottom of the first through third innings.

And the scoring continued in the top of the second. Brayden Klein cracked a single up the middle, and Reinneck advanced Klein with a well-placed single to right.

Jacob Jung got the first RBI in this rally with a smash off the shortstop’s glove that bounded into centerfield, scoring Klein. And Beer poked a soft fly ball down down the right field line, loading the bases for Houghland.

Houghland, on a hitting terror of late, stroked a double to left-center, scoring three, and Nolan Rongey made it 8-0 with a single that brought home Hougland.

HC, 19-1-1, also scored a run in the fifth inning and eight more in the sixth. Beer led with four hits, and Amann, Reinneck, and Rongey chipped in three apiece. Four more had two each.

Hougland led with four RBIs; Rongey recorded three; Jung and Beer contributed two apiece.