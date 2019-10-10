Hometown Heroes Event Moves to Gateway Center

By Stephanie Malench

Herald Publications

The Collinsville Hometown Heroes Celebration is being opened up to the public for the first time this year. The event will be held at the Collinsville Gateway Convention Center on Sunday, November 10, from 2pm – 3pm. Doors open at 1pm.

The Celebration is in its 3rd year and started as a banner program. Pat Reitz, the program’s coordinator, said they select 187 banners with tributes to service members from all five branches of the military to display in the Uptown area around Memorial Day and 187 different banners around Veteran’s Day. The program will be expanded as the city completes updating the light poles in the area.

All 375 banners that have been made so far have been duplicated as tiles which are permanently displayed in alphabetical order in cases at the Gateway Center. The tiles were made and donated by Troy Gilliland, owner of TK Ink and the display cases were made and donated by Leo Maack, a master woodworker.

Gilliland was inspired to create the tiles about a year ago when he took his daughter to the Veteran’s Day Parade and saw the banners. He came up with the idea to have a permanent display of the Hometown Heroes and sought out Reitz with his proposal for the 4 inch by 4 inch tiles.

Reitz then approached the City Council to look for a home for the display and the Gateway Convention Center offered to host the display permanently.

The display is located in the hallway leading to Ballroom A and can be viewed during Convention Center hours of operation, 8:30am to 5pm and whenever there is a convention. Potential visitors may want to call (800)289-2388 to make sure the building will be open during their visit.

In previous years, the Veteran’s Day celebration was only open to the families of the Veterans recognized in the program and held at the American Legion in Collinsville. Collinsville Gateway Center is donating their facility to open up the event to the public this year.

Organizers are encouraging families to bring their children for education on the importance of respecting and supporting our troops. Events at the Celebration include live music by the Scott Air Force Base Airlifters Brass Quintet, a presentation by the VFW on the folding of the flag and the meaning of each of the 13 folds, a pres entation by the American Legion on POWs, and a resource fair.

The resource fair will contain information from Got Your Six Support Dogs, Coast Guard, Marine, and Air Force recruiters, the Madison County Veterans Assistance Program, the Collinsville History Museum, the Collinsville VFW and American Legion and Project Outdoor.

The heroes being celebrated can be active duty, retired, or deceased from any branch of service and any war or conflict. All are or were Collinsville residents.

Because the event is being held on the birthday of the US Marine Corps, a special tribute will also be given to them.

If you are interested in having a banner created for a Veteran, please call Pat Reitz at (618)346-7890 or email her at Lpreitz@att.net. Attendees are also encouraged to RSVP for the event before November 6 to the above contact information.