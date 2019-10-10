Marion’s Reuss Dominated MMS At The State Softball Tournament

Braves conclude a fine, 14-6 season

CENTRALIA — The MMS 8th Grade Girls’ Softball team concluded a great, 14-6 season with an emotional, 13-0 loss to Marion in the first round of the Class L, Southern Illinois Junior High State Tournament — held at Tower Park in Centralia, last Saturday.

The Wildcats’ Kaitlyn Reuss victimized the Braves, hurling a one-hitter in which she struck out 15. Reuss also tallied four hits, including a grand slam in the first inning and three additional doubles. All told, she knocked in eight runs.

Alana Knoebel had the only hit off Reuss — a single in the first inning.

“Hats off to a good Marion team,” Mascoutah Coach Nick Seibert said. “You get a girl like that that can dominate the game in a couple different areas — it’s a game-changer.

“Hats off to our girls who battled like heck. I am proud of them the way they battled all year and today.’

They certainly went up to the plate against Reuss with the intent to do damage. But her speed got them back on the heels.

And the Braves couldn’t get any luck either. Trailing 5-0 in the bottom of the third inning, Ellie Lowe scorched a line drive with Olivia Schultz on first via a walk. Instead of a hit, it went right at the second baseman and turned into a 4-3 double play.

“You’ve got to try to take your chances when you get them. It was just a tough break. Who knows? If that ball gets in the gap or over the second baseman’s head, we score from first base, and Ellie gets to third. Maybe it changes the momentum.”

Leading 6-0, Marion made it no doubt with two runs in the top of the sixth and five more in the seventh.

Mascoutah pitcher Claire Stookey pitched the entire game, battling each inning.

“Claire is such a good competitor. There wasn’t much of a chance that I would take the ball away from her. She has been our saving grace all year. She has done one heck of a job. I am proud of the way she pitched this season..”

Triad and Highland also got roughed up at State. Triad lost to Carmi-White County 3-1, and Highland fell 8-0 to Carterville.