Senior Counseling Services Celebrates 15th Anniversary With Open House

BELLEVILLE – Senior Counseling Services will celebrate its fifteenth anniversary at Memorial with an open house on Tuesday, October 15, from 3 to 5 p.m. in their office adjacent to Memorial Hospital Belleville’s main entrance.

Senior Counseling Services helps seniors improve their quality of life and increase feelings of joy and peace during their golden years. Outpatient individual and group therapy is available to help patients deal with loss, anxiety and depression as well as health and lifestyle changes.

A memory clinic also is available through Senior Counseling Services offering cognitive assessments, provide treatment options and medication management.

The open house is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. For more information, call 618-257-5900.