Rep. Allen Skillicorn Calls for Repeal of Gas Tax Hike in Wake of Investigation into Sen. Martin Sandoval

CRYSTAL LAKE – State Rep. Allen Skillicorn (R-Crystal Lake) says legislators should repeal the current tax hike and infrastructure improvement bill and start over in light of the FBI investigation into Sen. Martin Sandoval, the architect of the recent massive gas tax increase.

“There is no process in the infrastructure bill for which projects will be selected or which companies will be hired to do the work,” Skillicorn said. “Now we read that federal investigators have raided Sen. Sandoval’s house and his offices and that there are questions about potential kickbacks. We have no assurances that anything about this bill was above board. Let’s repeal it and draft clean legislation to provide taxpayers with a guarantee that their hard-earned dollars are not going to pad the pockets of connected insiders.”

Sen. Sandoval shares political turf with disgraced Chicago Alderman Ed Burke and House Speaker Michael Madigan. He also serves as the Chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee. His press release upon the Governor signing the Capital Bill read, “Governor signs Sandoval’s $45 billion infrastructure improvement package.”

The $45 billion spending plan calls for $20.6 billion in new borrowing and tax increases, including doubling the motor fuel tax. According to the Civic Federation, the Capital plan signed into law showed “no evidence of comprehensive planning to prioritize projects.”

“In other words, it is the wild, wild west in terms of how this money will be spent,” Skillicorn said. “Illinois residents deserve to know that the money they are paying in additional taxes is not going to take care of connected insiders and corrupt politicians. Let’s put the brakes on the Capital plan as it is currently worded and start over with a clean bill.”

Additionally, the Capital bill signed into law contains money for a $3 million water park and $100 million for the Arts Council – neither of which have anything to do with transportation. Rep. Skillicorn said he will be filing legislation to repeal the Capital Bill that could be voted on during the upcoming Veto Session if the legislative leaders in the House and the Senate want to bring it up for vote.

“The bottom line is I am giving the leaders in the House and the Senate the opportunity to do the right thing,” Skillicorn said. “It is up to them if they want to take it.”