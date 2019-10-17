American Legion & Post 321 Accepting Scholarships Applications

NEW BADEN – The American Legion and Post 321 are offering several scholarships to local middle and high school students. The deadlines for submission are approaching fast. School officials have the information or it can be found at http://www.illegion.org/scholarships/.

One of the scholarships being offered is the Americanism Essay Scholarship. This scholarship asks the student to write an essay on “What can I do to Unite Our Country?” The essay shall not be more than 500 words in length (not counting: a, an, and, the). Competition is broken into three classes: Class I – 7th and 8th grades, Class II – 9th and 10th grades, and Class III – 11th and 12th grades. Scholarship values range from $100 to $1200. Essays should be submitted to Post 321 or your local American Legion Post not later than February 7, 2020.

Another scholarship is the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program. The prepared oration must be on some aspect of the US Constitution with special emphasis on a citizen’s duties and obligations to their government. It will be no less than 8 minutes and no more than 10. There is also an Assigned-Topics portion where the contestant will be given approximately 5 minutes to prepare to deliver a 3 to 5 minute speech on one of the following: the 12th Amendment, the 24th Amendment, the 27th Amendment, and the 20th Amendment. This will test the speaker’s extent of research and knowledge of the subject. Local scholarships range from $100 to $450 for 2nd place with the winner advancing to the finals. The finals award scholarships for 1st through 5th ranging from $1,000 to $2,000. National scholarships go as high as $18,000 for the overall winner. The competition is held on March 7, 2020 but the deadline to sign up is January 25, 2020.

There is also a POW/MIA Scholarship for dependents of veterans who are either Missing In Action, a Prisoner of War, died while on active duty, 100% disabled due to service connected disabilities or died as a result of a service connected disability. Application can be downloaded from www.veterans.illinois.gov/pdfs/. The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs will review all applications and approve those that meet their guidelines.

The American Legion Fifth Division offers 5 $1,000 scholarships. Applicant must be son, daughter, grandson, or granddaughter of current paid member of the American Legion Department of Illinois or deceased member.

American Legion Post 321 also has a $500 scholarship that will be awarded in the spring. Any questions on any of these scholarships, please call Wayne Madson at (618) 806-1408.

The American Legion is proud to offer these scholarships to America’s youth as they carry the torch for our future generations.