HCS Wins State Title Over Altamont Lutheran Interparrish School

By Nic Liefer

for the Mascoutah Herald

The Holy Childhood School 8th grade baseball team concluded their dominating 2019 season with a title win in the SIJHSAA State Tournament last Thursday, October 10, in a nail-biting 7-6 victory over Altamont Lutheran Interparrish School. The victory capped a nearly perfect 21-1 season for the Apaches.

With nerves riding high early in the game, starting pitcher Wyatt Beer came out throwing smoke. He held the ALIS Rockets scoreless to start the game while the Apaches warmed up their bats with an early 1-0 lead after two innings played. The Rockets, not to be under-estimated, gave Beer a test in the bottom of the third where they took the lead 2-1. After Altamont loaded the bases with one out, Beer’s defense breathed some life back into him with a handy double-play off the glove of short-stop Jacob Jung which left the Rockets stranding several important runs.

After a base-line pep talk by head coach Josh Fritz, the Apaches entered the fourth inning with fire and new-found determination. HCS stormed back and took what seemed to be a commanding 6-2 lead in the fourth. The five run, rally inning came off the bat of Jake Fritz who drove a double to center scoring a run. Grant Reinneck and Joshua Amann came up with two clutch hits, and Brian Wuebbels and Wyatt Beer added RBI’s of their own. The Rockets’ defense aided in the onslaught when a defensive blunder cost them a run. With the game’s momentum in favor of HCS mid-fourth, ALIS reminded the Apaches why they were a championship caliber team and added two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning forcing a pitching change. After an admirable three and a third innings pitched by Beer, lefty Brayden Klein, took the mound.

He closed out the inning with HCS still ahead 6-4 but with ALIS clawing their way back.

The Apaches were able to gather one more invaluable run in the top of the fifth inning after a collection of walks and a drive by Jacob Jung, but the Rockets kept pressing and forced a one-run, 7-6 game, and another pitching change with Klein replaced by Jacob Jung. Jung’s smooth release and cool-head would ultimately bring victory to the Apaches.

With the 6th inning going scoreless, and the Apache bats going cold in the top of the 7th, HCS found themselves three outs from glory. After Jung and the Apaches pieced together two of those outs quickly, ALIS drove a ball to the outfield for a double to put the tying run in scoring position.

Jung battled with the final Rockets batter, but not for long. As the final delivery made its way to HCS catcher, Grant Reinneck, the ALIS runner on second base made a gutsy attempt at stealing third. Reinneck, a heady veteran catcher, popped and delivered a beautifully thrown ball to third basement, Clae Hougland, who applied the tag. Pandemonium ensued.

As the packed stands of HCS fans erupted outside of the fence, a year-long fight to be the best team in Southern Illinois ended in hugs and jubilation from the Apache players and coaches. As romantics and sports-lovers might note, Altamont Luteran Interparrish School had handed HCS their only loss of the season earlier in the year, truly bringing the Apache 8th grade baseball season full-circle.