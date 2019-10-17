Horse Sanctuary Helps Others

By Stephanie Malench

Times-Tribune

EDWARDSVILLE – James Castelli has been training horses for over 35 years. For the past 4 years, Castelli has operated Quick Six Ranch in Edwardsville, rescuing horses from slaughter, neglect, and abuse. Castelli established the Ranch as a 501(c)3 on January 30, 2017.

In 2016, his organization started taking in wild branded mustangs from US Government Bureau of Land Management holding facilities. This year10 mustangs have been saved from slaughter and 7 have found their forever homes.

Quick Six Ranch stands out from other horse agencies in that they do not turn away horses that other agencies may refuse, such as those that are elderly or have behavior issues.

To help keep the horses safe, the land is divided up into areas for quarantine, the general population, special needs, and bullied horses.

Once Castelli or a member of his all-volunteer staff saves a horse, it stays in quarantine for a minimum 30 days before it is available to be homed.

Others, such as 737 Max, take a lot longer to get ready for rehoming. Max was named because at the kill pen his number was 737. Castelli, fascinated with airplanes, named Max after the commercial airliner.

Castelli learned about 737 Max while on business travel in October of 2017 A couple of mustang advocates were trying to raise money to save some mustangs that were set to be slaughtered, in hopes to send them to the Quick Six Ranch in Edwardsville.

The next day, Castelli flew home and headed out on an 18 hour round trip to bring back three mustangs to the the Quick Six Ranch.

737 Max had been abused and had no trust in humans. One time when he was in a pen with another horse, 737 Max got so upset that he charged the corral panel sending Castelli’s wife Amy through a gate and into a tree.

Two years later, 737 Max is still learning to fully trust people but is a completely different mustang and no longer considered a lethal horse.

Also present on the fields are two donkeys, Stella, who was donated, and Fiona who came directly from a BLM holding facility. Castelli stated that ideally, the sanctuary needs more donkeys to help protect the various herds from coyotes.

Castelli says part of being a community non-profit is just getting out in the community. And helping other organizations. This year the organization helped promote Recess Brewering’s 3rd quarter Pints for a Purpose which raised money to purchase kids school supplies. They also helped promote another non-profit organization’s fundraiser which was organized to raise money for cancer awareness.

They were recently at Willoughby Farm’s Fall Farm Day October 5 with two of their BLM branded mustangs that they had saved from slaughter.

This year through fundraisers and corporate donations the sanctuary has raised over $20,000, all going to the direct care of the horses. The organization has no paid staff and exists entirely on volunteers and donations.

In addition to the daily needs of hay for horses and veterinarian care, Quick Six Ranch is raising money to build a facility for its EVILLE Program, Equine and Veterans In Living Life Everyday. The EVILLE program will use unwanted mustangs as therapy animals for Veterans with PTSD at no cost to the Veteran.

The Quick Six Ranch has most of the corral panels it needs for the training areas, but still needs all the lumber.

The motto for the program “Veterans Saving Horses Saving Veterans” was coined because Castelli himself is a veteran who goes out to save these horses in hopes to use them to save other veterans. Castelli served 4 years active duty enlisted Marines, and served over 7 years both enlisted and as an officer in the Army National Guard. He said that the horses he has saved has helped him deal with life after service. His goal with the program is to continue passing on the support.

The quick Six Ranch has a qualified equine therapist that has volunteered to oversee the program. In order for the Veterans to get the most benefit from the program, the mustang needs to still be a little “stand-offish” so the veteran and the mustang can finish the healing process together. Castelli said “If you can get a horse to trust, you can do anything with that horse.”

To learn more about the Quick Six Ranch or to learn about future events, you can visit their Facebook page Castelli’s Mustang and Horse Sanctuary. Interested donors can also make a donation through the page’s donate button, Pay Pal at evillemustangs@yahoo.com, or donate items purchased at Rural King, Tractor Supply in Alton, Prairie Town Feed in Dorsey, or Hamel Feed.