HSHS Athletes Advantage Hosts Feast on Fitness 5k Run/Walk to Collect Food for Local Families

BREESE – On Saturday, Nov. 2, HSHS Athletes Advantage will host their annual Feast on Fitness 5K Run/Walk and 1-Mile Kids’ Fun Run at St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese. Participants are asked to bring a nonperishable food item to help feed local families on Thanksgiving.

Registration starts at 7 a.m. with the 5K starting at 8 a.m. The Kids’ Fun Run will immediately follow the 5K. Day-of registration is welcome, but to guarantee a shirt, the form and fee must be received by Oct. 18. The entry fee for those who pre-register for the 5K on or before Oct. 18 is $25. After Oct. 18 the fee increases to $30. The cost for the 1-Mile Kids’ Fun Run is $10.

The starting and finish lines will be on the HealthPlex Fitness Track. Park at the Hospital’s “East Employee Lot” located off Holy Cross Lane. The flat, open road course is designed for fast times. Post-race refreshments will be provided for all runners, followed by awards. All kids finishing the 10-&-under, one-mile run (to be held on the fitness track for safety) will receive a ribbon.

Awards for the 5K will be given for top male and female overall, in addition to the top three runners in the following age groups: 10 & under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 and up.

To download a registration form, find the Feast on Fitness 5K event under Events and Classes on the Hospital’s website stjoebreese.com/Events-Classes. For questions, call (618) 526-5628 or contact Jamie.Wagner@hshs.org.