MHS Boys’ JV and Varsity Soccer Teams Celebrate Wins

By Bill Setnor and Scott Hoskins

Mascoutah Herald

Both the Mascoutah High School JV and Varsity soccer teams came up with wins versus Civic Memorial on Thursday, October 10, at Alumni Field in Mascoutah.

Chris Levrault’s Junior Varsity squad scored 3 goals within 10 minutes of the first period, on their way to a 4 – 0 victory under gray skies and a light rain. Two of the goals came from Preston VanNess, with the third scored by Tommy Fisher. The JV side kept the ball in Civic’s half of the field most of the contest.

Unfortunately, the rain really began to come down during the Varsity’s game, as the sun was going down and the lights came on. It was Senior Night, with parents and families in attendance.

But, before the game started, a moment of silence was held in memory of Sam Graf, the Mascoutah Herald’s longtime sports reporter and the school’s retired instructor. Sam’s unexpected passing was reflected in the dark skies and pouring rain during a game he would normally cover. He will be missed.

First period scoring started quickly for the Indians, with Dan Herrod putting the ball into the Civic’s net within 90 seconds of the start of the game. Civic Memorial tied the score at 20:40 on the second rebound against MHS goalie Oliver Hoybach, who had bravely turned back the first two shots against him before the third found the net.

Six minutes later, Spanish exchange student Alberto Paris put in a beautiful corner kick all the way into the goal, and the Indians had a 2 – 1 lead at halftime.

Both teams made haste underneath the grandstands for the intermission, running for protection from the downpour almost as fast as they had on the field. But, thanks to some early quick thinking and fast action by a quartet of MHS soccer moms, our players had protection from a canopy placed over their bench for the duration of the game, while the Civic bench was exposed to the elements the entire contest. Way to go, Moms!

The second half featured two goals that were called back by the officials, one for each team. And, it was not until the final 5 minutes that Caleb Whiteside scored the last goal of the game to ice the contest in favor of the Indians.