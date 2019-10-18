New Session of Kaskaskia College Truck Driver Training Program to Begin Nov. 4

Kaskaskia College is announcing that a new session of the Truck Driver Training program is scheduled to begin Monday, Nov. 4 in Centralia. The Truck Driver Training classes are held at the Kaskaskia College Crisp Technology Center which is located at 2005 East McCord in Centralia.

This is a certificate program designed for an individual with no commercial driving experience. The program includes commercial driver’s license learner’s permit preparation, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations, Department of Transportation rules and regulations, log books, map reading, trip planning, routine vehicle maintenance, load securement and other information as necessary to prepare individuals for the Illinois Secretary of State administered Class A road test. This 8-week program includes preparation for hazardous material, tanker, and double/triple endorsements.

For more information on the Truck Driver Program, please contact Cydney Richardson at 618 545-3310.