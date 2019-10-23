Sparks fly Between Mascoutah and Carterville-Herria Soccer Teams

Carterville player led off field in handcuffs

By Collin Kessler

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – The Mascoutah High School boys’ soccer team faced off against the Carterville-Herria Lions on Tuesday, Oct. 22, for their first regional matchup in what turned into quite the show for everyone in attendance.

The Indians, led by senior forward Lane Hoelscher, entered play as a five seed with a record of 13-8-2 while Carterville entered as a four seed with a record of 14-2-1.

The early theme of the game was cards, as four yellow cards were assessed in the first half to both teams, one of which was assessed to Lane Hoelscher.

During that time, each team had a number of opportunities but failed to capitalize until Cole Gober was able to connect on a header that trickled in for the first goal of the game.

That turned out to be all Mascoutah would need to win.

Entering the second half at a 1-0, both teams began to get more aggressive with each other, which took a bad turn starting with a second yellow being issued to Hoelscher, who will now be forced to sit out their championship matchup on Saturday, Oct. 26.

“Hoelscher is a key player, said Mascoutah head coach Nick Carr. “He’s a four year starter for us and that is going to hurt not having him. He is playing some of his best soccer down the stretch this season.”

This play was followed almost immediately by a blatant push from a Carterville player, who received his own yellow card.

With Mascoutah now playing down a man, junior forward Alvaro Paris-Gimeno was able to connect on a fantastic pass from sophomore Myles Etling for the second goal of the game.

And then chaos began to ensue.

Shortly after the Paris-Gimeno goal, on a breakaway for Mascoutah, Myles Etling was bearing down on the goaltender who made a straight run at Etling.

Both connected outside of the goalie box leading to an immediate red card for the goal tender, who caught Etling with a solid elbow to the head.

For the Carterville, their troubles were only just beginning.

Etling, who during the assessment of the red card and transition of goalies, had collapsed on the field, and required medical attention.

The collapse of Etling was the result of a punch being thrown by a Carterville player, who seemed to be engaging in a verbal argument prior to the punch being thrown.

During the process of attending to Etling for medical treatment, his father made it known to Mascoutah Athletic Director Scott Battas that he wanted to press charges against the Carterville player. The request resulted in the young man being handcuffed, and walked off the field by Mascoutah Police. According to Mascoutah PD, the parents later decided not to press charges.

When reached for comment on the situation, Battas said, “Obviously situations like this are unfortunate. Things seemed to escalate and get a bit out of hand on the field and that resulted in several cards, for both teams.

“We acted as swiftly as we could from an administrative standpoint to get things under control and I believe we were able to do that.

“There was an incident that happened on the field of play that resulted in the police being called and a player from the opposing team being removed from the field area,” Battas said. “All of that was handled in a private matter. The game resumed and proceeded without incident and we look forward to hosting the Championship Game.”

All told, the stoppage in play amounted to nearly fifteen minutes while officials and coaches discussed what would happen next.

This included an assessment of another red card to the Carterville player who threw the punch leaving them with nine players on the field.

When asked how you handle such a disruption to play, Carr stated, “The biggest key is keeping them focused and just understanding what the end goal is, to win the ball game.

“All the other extra things we just need to put that to the side and stay disciplined.”

Once play finally did resume, it took only a handful of minutes before Cole Gober connected on his second goal of the game, only his third of the year, putting the finishing touches on what had been a very eventful matchup.

When asked about Gober’s play, Carr said, “That’s huge. He doesn’t get in on the scoring a whole lot as one of our center backs, but we know he has a good shot, he saw an opportunity, and he took it.”

This was the second matchup for these two, as they had seen each other once before in a triple overtime matchup that resulted in a 1-0 win for the Lions on August 31st.

Mascoutah is now moving on to face Troy at 3 P.M. on Saturday for the regional championship.