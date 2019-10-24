8th Annual Holiday Hilltop 5K Dec. 14 To Aid OTHS Student

SHILOH – Again this year Corpus Christi Parish in Shiloh will be hosting the Holiday Hilltop 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, December 14, at 9:00 a.m. The 5K will be followed by a 1/2 mile Fun Run/Walk starting around 10:15 a.m.

This year’s run will benefit Patrick Hodge III of O’Fallon. Patrick is a student at O’Fallon Township High School, and the much loved first-born son in a very close family of seven. He was struck down this year just before his 15th birthday by a previously undiagnosed AVM (a malformation of arteries and veins) deep in his brain, that ruptured causing severe damage. He survived miraculously against the odds, spending months of intensive treatment at St. Louis Children’s Hospital PICU.

He is now beginning the long hard road of rehabilitation and recovery at Ranken Jordan in Missouri. His condition has required much time and travel for his entire large family, with his Mother spending most days at the hospital comforting and assisting with his slow but progressing return to them. Patrick will continue to require their, and your, much needed support until then.

For more information, visit https://holidayhilltop.org