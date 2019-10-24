Indians End Home Season With Win Over Waterloo

By Bill Setnor

Mascoutah Herald

Mascoutah High School Coach Josh Lee’s varsity squad scored in each quarter, on their way to a 42-17 win over the Waterloo Bulldogs last Friday night, Oct. 18, at Alumni Field in Mascoutah.

Before the Senior Night festivities began, a moment of silence was observed to honor the memory of Sam Graf, retired MHS instructor, longtime coach and sports reporter for the Mascoutah Herald, who passed away on October 7. Few on the field, or in the stands, have not been touched in one way or another by Sam’s presence over the decades he spent teaching, coaching and reporting at Mascoutah High School. He is and will be missed.

The scoring started with a steady drive by Waterloo, capped by a 32-yard field goal, which was the first and last time the Bulldogs led this contest. The Indians’ first drive was aided by Bulldog penalties. But, having first and goal to go, Mascoutah was brought back some 20 yards by penalties of their own, and Waterloo took back possession. Towards the end of the first quarter, the Indians stripped the ball away, which eventually led to a Timothy Middleton 37-yard TD reception from quarterback Devon Ross, ending the quarter with a Mascoutah lead of 7 – 3.

The second quarter started with a stellar defensive stand by the Indian defense on a fourth-and-one for Waterloo. Mascoutah ran the ball the other way, highlighted by an outstanding Devin Wills 49-yard touchdown run up the left side. With the extra point, the score now stood at 14 – 3.

At this point in the contest, the Bulldogs shifted to a hurry-up offense, which took them deep into Indians territory. But, on the edge of paydirt, senior Jamani Giles came up with an outstanding pass interception, which was marked at the Indians’ 1-yard line. Three Devin Wills runs got Mascoutah out of trouble and 33 yards down the field. The remainder of the first half featured both sides trying to move the ball offensively, and ended with the score still 14 – 3.

After intermission, the Indians moved the football again on Devon Ross passes and Devin Wills runs, capped by a 4-yard touchdown run by Wills at the 7:01 mark of the third quarter, pushing the Indian lead to 21 – 3.

Taking back the ball, Waterloo ran a 6-minute drive, helped by some Mascoutah defensive penalties, deep into Indian territory. But, once again, the Indian defense rose up, and Cedric Rose made a stellar break-up of a Bulldog pass in the Mascoutah end zone. The Waterloo offense was stopped at the 4-yard line on downs, and the Indians ended the quarter with a drive of their own.

The scoring on both sides really took off in the final quarter of the game. Terrance Buckingham started the fireworks with a 41-yard touchdown reception at the 10:31 mark, making the score 28 – 3.

Back on defense, Cedric Rose again stopped a potential Bulldog touchdown, this time on a last-gasp tackle of a Waterloo ball carrier. Later in the drive, Waterloo got down to the Indian 6-yard line, only to lose the ball on a fumble at the 11.

Once again, Devon Ross made some big plays, featuring a 46-yard pass to Alden Jones and a 22-yard toss to Terrance Middleton. And, again, Devin Wills capped the drive with a short 3-yard run to make the score 35 – 3.

But, the Bulldogs weren’t going to roll over and play dead. They ran back the ensuing kick-off all the way back for a touchdown, to make it a 35 – 10 score.

Another drive, another big play for Mascoutah. Again, it was Terrance Middleton, this time on a 49-yard TD reception at the 4:40 mark, for the 3rd Indian touchdown of the quarter.

Down 32 points this late in the game, Waterloo continued to run the ball! With only seconds to go, the Bulldogs finally threw a TD pass to end the game at 42 – 17, and wrapping up the 2019 home season for the Indians.