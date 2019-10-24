Legislation Helps Military Spouses Gain Jobs

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

Beginning in January of next year, a new law passed by the Illinois legislature will provide assistance to members of the military service’s spouses to get jobs more quickly by expediting the transferring of professional licenses they have procured in other states.

For those military spouses, when they are part of a family where a transfer has taken place from outside Illinois to a location such as nearby Scott Air Force Base, they can immediately utilize this new process to seek employment opportunities in this area whereas previously the red tape involved in reestablishing various certifications from elsewhere dramatically slowed the process.

As announced by the Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois, the bill now known as Public Act 101-0240 relates to about 110 professional licenses under the auspices of the state’s department of finance and regulation.

The Illinois Department of Finance and Regulation Military Liaison division will assist in the confirmation of the professional licenses in a more efficient and effective manner in order that those affected people transferred into this state by the military will not have to wait so long to find new jobs.

Included among those professions covered by this new state legislation is the certification required for teachers who are required to get re-licensed in every new state if they are the spouse of a military service man or woman. Other types of jobs positively impacted by this new public act concern medically-related professions and numerous similar positions which require licensing.

The United States Air Force 375th Air Mobility Wing Commander at Scott, Colonel Jeremiah “Scot” Heathman, reacted with appreciation, “Military spouses often sacrifice their own professional success to accompany their husbands and wives as they move from one assignment to the next.”

Instead of putting their careers on hold or giving up their professional aspirations totally, Heathman noted, because the recertification procedure can take up to 24 months in some cases, the spouses will not have to contend with this lengthy challenge.

It is also a win, he went on, for the region’s employers who can capitalize on the talents, skills, backgrounds and qualifications of these new residents of Illinois.

According to Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois Military Affairs Committee Chairman Jay Korte, who is director of client relations for The Korte Company of St. Louis/Highland, this action “is a testament to Illinois’ commitment to being a military-friendly state. It shows that Illinois cares about its service members and their families.”

The legislation signed not long ago by Governor J.B. Pritzger was led by several representatives and senators from this area including Christopher Belt, Jay Hoffman, LaToya Greenwood, Katie Stuart, Paul Schimpf and Rachelle Crowe among others.