Mascoutah Fall Festival of Fun!



By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

It was an absolutely perfect day for the annual Mascoutah Fall Fest held Saturday, Oct. 19. The weather and the visitor turn-out was unbelievable!

Main Street was blocked off to traffic for this annual kick off to Autumn. The Chili/Soup Cook-Off was held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Car Show, which has grown considerably over the past few years, began registration at 9 a.m. Judging was held at 11 a.m.

There were many other entertainments throughout the day including a Petting Zoo provided by the Rainbow Ranch of Nashville. From goats to miniature donkeys and horses, the kids had a blast petting each one.

There were also the popular bounce houses, facepainting table, balloons, and pumpkins crafts.

The Mascoutah Library staff performed songs and skits for the children. The staff was in a spooky Halloween mood!

The library staff will continue that Halloween spirit on October 26 from 1 pm to 2 pm for “Creepy Critters at the Library.” Eeeek! Creepy Critters features arachnids, insects and snakes to illustrate that such undesirable critters serve an extremely important purpose to the environment. Participants will be allowed to get “hands-on” with several animals and all should walk away with a different view of these creepy critters. This is open to all ages and no registration is necessary.

The Mascoutah Little Indians Cheer also displayed their high energy routines for visitors. The adorable cheerleaders received well-deserved applause.

Of course, the highlight of the day was the announcing of winners from 25 chili/soup cook-off participants. They were:

Chili Cook Off Winners

1st Place – Mascoutah Chiropractic – $1000

2nd Place – Mascoutah Steak House – $250

3rd Place – Wendy Avette – $150

People Choice Award – Stars R Us Jr – $100

Soup Cook Off Winners

1st Place – Mascoutah Steak House – $500

People’s Choice Award – Cheryl Skibinski – $100

This was the first year the Mascoutah Chamber awarded a “Bragging Rights” trophy. It went to the Zion Lutheran Men’s Club. It is a traveling trophy, and will be passed along to next year’s winner.

Car Show Winners

The top three winners of the annual Mascoutah Car Show were:

Preservation award: John Sherman, Ballwin, MO, 1956 Mercury Custom

Best of Show, Custom/Modified: Eric Mead, Scott AFB, 1956 Chevy 210

Best of Show, Stock: Clay Erickson. St. Louis MO, 1953 Buick Skylark Convertible

Congratulations to the Mascoutah Chamber of Commerce, the Fall Fest committee, and their volunteers for showcasing the best of Mascoutah.

Now…bring on Halloween!