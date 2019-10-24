New Baden Moves Forward on Cannabis Consideration

By Randy Pierce

No definite decisions have been made as yet but a clearer idea of what kind of decisions have to be made is where the members of the New Baden Village Board of Trustees now stand regarding the issue of the sale of recreational cannabis in the community.

At both the meeting of the board held on Monday evening, October 21, of this week and a meeting of its community committee held Wednesday, October 16, some specific locally applicable parameters of the new state law regarding this matter were presented by the village’s legal team and discussed.

The very first step for the village’s elected board to take, according to attorney Luke Behme, is to establish a sales tax to be collected on cannabis purchased in New Baden and this must be done prior to January 1 when the new Illinois law goes into effect.

Even if the current members of the village board would decide to disallow any such recreational cannabis sales locations, referred to as dispensaries, in New Baden, it was determined that the tax should be decided upon and implemented in case, as mentioned by Mayor Christy Picard, such sales would be permitted at some point in the future.

Other decisions following that would include, of course, permitting or prohibiting the sale in the village and, according to Behme, penalties for violations of the new state law regarding users of recreational cannabis, such as driving under its influence, for example, and where dispensaries would be allowed to operate.

It looks like the village board trustees will be making a final decision of some sort, after further deliberation, at least on the taxing issue, in lieu of the January 1 enactment deadline, by or at its meeting scheduled for Monday, December 2, because they traditionally only hold that one meeting during the final month of the calendar year instead of on the first and third Mondays like usual.

Picard further expressed her feelings that both Chief of Police Chuck Mackin and the village’s building and zoning official, Jerry Green, should be invited to provide their input, the latter particularly regarding the locations where the cannabis sales would be allowed and, as he has stated, whether or not a special use permit or other formal form of consideration would be mandated.

Mackin, who worked as a command level officer for the police in Collinsville prior to becoming chief in New Baden, said, at the aforementioned community committee meeting, that there were no increases in crime or negative incidents after a medical marijuana dispensary was opened in that Madison County city while he was there.

Village Attorney Doug Gruenke suggested that when the village board gets to the point of determining which direction to go with this, about two hours should be set aside and expected for it to be covered thoroughly and all of the necessary decisions to be made, with public participation at a meeting also being a consideration.

Picard agreed that including input from the public was definitely some she would support.

Any legislation passed by the village board, Gruenke added, would need to be very comprehensive so that all aspects of the state law as it relates to the authority given to the municipality are addressed, even if the retail sales are not permitted.

The state legislation allows private usage of recreational cannabis, regardless of what the village decides, and includes references to cultivation centers where the product is grown, craft growers who do the same only in smaller quantities, the transport of the product between licensed facilities along with the infusion of cannabis in products such as balms, ointments, edibles and more plus, the main matter of focus, where those over the age of 21 can purchase marijuana for their own personal use.

Gruenke said several other communities throughout the state are experiencing the same kind of decision making processes and that he will attempt to look at some municipal legislation drafts to get ideas to go along with what is already known regarding how to proceed, based on which direction the New Baden trustees decide to go.

At the community committee meeting last week, Trustee Nicole Pederson expressed her support for allowing businesses to grow, sell and/or transport cannabis for recreational use while another member of the board, Taylor Zurliene said he feels the same way but doesn’t think New Baden will be a place where business people would wish to do this, at least in the near future.

Also at that committee meeting, Trustee Tom Kuhn agreed with Pederson but said too that he feels the likelihood of this type of business coming to New Baden would be slim.

Expressing his opposition to allowing cannabis businesses in New Baden was Trustee Bob Oster who said one of his concerns is about the type of people it would attract to the community.