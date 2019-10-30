Belleville to Host 21st Annual Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 11

BELLEVILLE – The City of Belleville will host its 21st Annual Veterans Day Ceremony, Mon., Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Monument in Belleville’s downtown Public Square. All veterans, veteran groups, auxiliary members, and the public are invited to attend this free event.

“There is a very strong history of military service and involvement in our community,” said Mayor Mark Eckert. “We are pleased to have such a strong tradition honoring all the men and women who have served our country.”

During the ceremony, U. S. Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons will address the crowd. Lyons is Commander of the United States Transportation Command at Scott Air Force Base, one of 10 Combatant Commands under the Department of Defense. He has extensive leadership experience spanning 35 years of military service. He began his career in Germany during the Cold War and held a wide range of assignments to include command of troops at every level, multiple operational deployments, and over six years of experience in joint assignments. As a battalion commander in 2003, he led more than 1200 Soldiers as part of the 3d Infantry Division’s ground assault to liberate Baghdad. Since 2003, he has spent more than 40 months deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan). He also served as the 14th USTRANSCOM deputy commander from 2015-2017. Lyons graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army in 1983. He holds two master’s degrees, one from the Naval Postgraduate School in logistics management (1993); and a second from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces in national resource strategy (2005). His awards include the Defense Distinguished Service Medal and the Master Parachutist Badge.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held inside City Hall, 101 S. Illinois St. For more information, visit www.belleville.net or call 618-233-6518 ext. 1245.