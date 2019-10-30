GivingTuesday on Dec. 3 Honors Retiring McKendree President Jim Dennis

26 Hours of Giving, 26 Percent Participation Goal Honors Dr. Dennis’ 26-Year Tenure

LEBANON – On Dec. 3, McKendree University will participate in its fifth annual #GivingTuesday, a day that encourages collective giving among individuals, communities and organizations, and celebrates generosity worldwide. Each year on #GivingTuesday, millions of people give back to change their communities. Members of the McKendree community and beyond are invited to give back to honor President Jim Dennis’ 26th and final year at the university. He will retire in June 2020.

A 26-hour period of giving on #GivingTuesday will honor Dennis’ 26 years of leadership. McKendree alumni are encouraged to reach 26 percent participation from each graduating class on Dec. 3.

“This will be quite a leap, but McKendree hopes that its alumni will feel inspired to honor President Dennis for his great leadership during their time as students,” said Holly Sallee, director of annual giving. “Alumni, faculty, staff, students, parents and friends can all join the movement by making a gift, sharing promotional content on social media, and spreading the word.”

As a nod to President Dennis’ fondness for a great pair of socks, all who make a Celebration Gift to the McKendree University Annual Fund on #GivingTuesday will receive a unique thank you gift – a limited edition pair of President Dennis socks, bearing his likeness. “The McKendree community will rock the President Dennis socks on #GivingTuesday, Founders Day, Commencement Day and Purple Fridays,” said Sallee. “Whether they are on campus or at home on the couch, we encourage everyone to connect with McKendree by sharing a photo of their socks, and perhaps their own President Dennis story, on social media using #bestfootforward or #KnockOurSocksOff.”

The McKendree University Annual Fund supports, in part, student scholarships and financial aid, student services, academic instruction and areas of greatest need. For more information about joining McKendree University’s #GivingTuesday initiative, visit mckendree.edu/givingtuesday or follow #bestfootforward, #KnockOurSocksOff or #GivingTuesdayMcK on social media.