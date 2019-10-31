Indians Drop Regional Title Game to Triad

By Mark Jurgena

For the Mascoutah Herald

In Saturday’s Soccer Class 2A regional title game, Mascoutah’s defense put up a valiant fight against top seeded Triad. Ultimately they fell 7-0 in the rain at Alumni Field.

The Indians defense had played the Knights tough in the previous meetings this season.

After Triad won at Mascoutah 4-1 on October 15, Knights coach Jim Jackson was very concerned that his team was not patient enough. He was concerned about them playing into the hands of the opponents, specifically Mascoutah’s, defense.

“If teams are going to play defensively against us, we have to be patient and we have to take what they give us. We have to use the whole field,” Jackson said after that game.

Jackson’s concerns deepened as the MHS defense stifled several attacks by the Knights Saturday.

“I didn’t know they would play that defensive after losing a couple of guys to cards and injury. So he (Mascoutah coach Nick Carr) threw kind of a wrench in the fire and came out more defensive than I thought he would. We had worked on playing the ball wide all week, to be patient, and still attack.” Jackson said.

The philosophy of playing wide finally showed up as Michael Tentis scored his first of three goals during the game.

Triad’s Travis Speer played the ball from the sideline on a crosser through the box. Tentis out jumped several Mascoutah defenders to head the ball into the back of the net at the 23:30 mark of the 1st half.

Perhaps the most important part of the revamped defensive philosophy was the loss of Lane Hoelscher due to two yellow cards in the semifinal win over Carterville.

“Hoelscher’s a key player of ours, he’s a difference maker when he’s in there,” said Mascoutah coach Nick Carr.

With 19:43 left in the 1st half, Tentis again knocked in a head ball, this time off the crossbar, from a corner kick by Colton Clark.

Finally, with 7:30 to play in the half, Triad’s Eli Kraabel ripped a shot toward the lower left corner, the ball was initially stopped by the diving Mascoutah keeper Oliver Hoybach. But as he finished slid on the wet turf he could not secure the ball and it trickled past the goal line.

Triad led 3-0 at half.

Despite the score, the Mascoutah defense had played a solid half of soccer.

The defensive effort was led by Don Herrod, Nate Yalkovich, and Cole Gober. Forward Preston VanNess also had several breakups of Triad possessions.

With time winding down in the half, Triad had a brilliant opportunity to score off a corner kick. The ball came out of a melee of players in front and toward the goal, but Hoybach, with help from Yalkovich, kept the ball out of the net.

“Our effort was definitely there, we played hard, said Carr. “Triad is a good team, we knew what their strengths were and we tried to be able to counter that but they were just really good today.”

Mascoutah closed out the year at 14-9-2. Triad was 19-2-3 with the win.

Several seniors closed out their careers at Mascoutah after Saturday.

“The seniors have been great. They’re great leaders, they’re great workers, they are a huge core of our team. They will be missed for sure,” said Carr.