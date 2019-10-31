MHS Girls Volleyball Splits Two Games ahead of Regional

By Collin Kessler

Mascoutah Herald

The Indians volleyball team took home a nice win on the road beating Civic in two straight sets on Tuesday night.

Civic Memorial prior to the matchup had an 18-14 record and winners of five of their last seven.

Olivia Lee and Mackenzie Heriford each had big nights, with Lee recording 12 points, including 4 aces on 15 serves and 7 assists. Heriford posted 8 kills on 16 attacks with 5 points.

Ella Fournie contributed 8 points on 3 aces with 4 kills of her own.

Delaney Morio and Lauren Ross each added 7 assists as well.

Mascoutah then faced off against the 22-7 Highland Bulldogs on the road, who beat the Indians in 2 straight sets, with final scores of 25-18 and 25-21 for both sets.

Lauren Ross had a team high thirteen assists and Olivia Lee had eight points on twelve serves.

The Indians volleyball team moved to 16-19 on the year and have their first post season matchup coming against Triad this week.