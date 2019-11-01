Planned Parenthood Comments Dominate Fairview Council Meeting

By Randy Pierce

It has been a very rare occasion for a Fairview Heights city council meeting to run as long as the one that was held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

The brevity of the meetings under Kupsky’s leadership can be attributed, at least in part, to his stream-lined restructuring of the council’s aldermanic committees and the processes utilized for them to present legislation to the full body for consideration on the first and third Tuesday evenings of each month.

The city council currently in place has been more unified and in agreement on a majority of the issues brought before it, thus reducing the extent of debates over such matters of which, if there are any comments, opinions, conjecture or questions about some aspect of what is being looked at, would most often be fully addressed at one of the aforementioned committee meetings so the 10 aldermen are fully apprised when it comes time for a final vote, most, but not all, of which are unanimous.

The city council meeting of October 15, however, ran very close to being a full hour in duration as much of the time was devoted to the elected officials hearing comments from several people present concerning the recent opening of a new Planned Parenthood facility on Salem Place north of Interstate 64 across from the TGI Fridays restaurant.

From the crowd of people totaling close to three or perhaps four dozen present at that city council meeting, 15 spoke under a segment set aside for input from citizens called “public participation.”

Those comments, from Fairview Heights residents and people from other communities in the area, consisted of a mix of both those in favor of Planned Parenthood’s newly opened facility and those against it or, to use society’s terms that have been popularized by the print and broadcast media for the past few decades, pro-choice advocates and pro-life supporters.

The varied remarks and views presented will be examined in future issues of the Fairview Heights Tribune with an effort to be comprehensively all-inclusive concerning what was said and, in many cases, providing direct quotes from those who spoke.

Prior to moving the meeting into the public participation segment, Kupsky advised everyone present of the way this part of the city council meetings has been handled since it was implemented many years ago.

After pointing out that each person talking to the council is to speak for no more than three minutes, Kupsky added, “It’s not a question-and-answer session. I know that most of you are here for Planned Parenthood and, of course, it’s a very controversial issue for our community. We understand that.”

Kupksy further explained that he and the city council had learned about the Planned Parenthood facility’s opening, a relocation from existing, much smaller quarters at the southwest corner of Frank Scott Parkway and North Illinois Street, the same time most of the public had learned of it, that being the previous Wednesday.

After having spoken with some of the contractors who had worked on the project, Kupsky stated he learned even they were unaware of the specific new use that the former medical services building on Salem Place was being converted to until a formal announcement was made by Planned Parenthood.

In that this location was already zoned to allow for medical businesses, hospitals and like offices, the mayor continued, there was no prior approval required or necessary on the part of the Fairview Heights City Council outside of the standard application and issuance of building and electrical permits which is a staff function handled internally by the city’s land use and development department.

There were over 160 different people providing comments in the form of telephone calls and e-mail messages, Kupsky noted, when the Planned Parenthood announcement about the Salem Place facility was made public.

Earlier in October of 2019, Kupsky explained he and the city were not aware of the Planned Parenthood relocation until broadcast news announcements were made about it. The owners of the property, Missouri Plaza LLC, applied for building permits through a construction company called Lubin Enterprises, based in Memphis, Tennessee and operating in several Midwest states.

The permits were for the renovation of an existing medical office located at 317 Salem Place which is the frontage road running mostly parallel to and north of Interstate 64 between Old Collinsville Road and Illinois Route 159. Prior tenants at this location included The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, Elite Imaging and the Retina Group Ltd.

A news release issued by Planned Parenthood the first full week of October stated what it referred to as a state-of-the-art facility measuring 18,000 square-foot center that will provide both surgical and medication abortions through its reproductive health services division. Planned Parenthood has operated in the St. Louis area since 1932.

According to that press release, the Fairview Heights center offers other services such as birth control, annual exams, cancer screenings, human immunodeficiency virus prevention and sexually transmitted disease testing.