The Gateway Arch Park Foundation Presents Free “Salute to Veterans” Program

ST. LOUIS – The Gateway Arch Park Foundation is proud to join forces with Scott Credit Union and the National Park Service to present a “Salute to Veterans” on Saturday, November 9 at 2 p.m. at Gateway Arch National Park.

Honoring the bravery and sacrifice of all U.S. military veterans, the free program will feature a live performance by the Airlifter Brass quintet of the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America. This will be the first public concert hosted inside the newly renovated Museum and Visitor Center at the Gateway Arch. The performance, which will include both patriotic and traditional repertoire, is expected to run a little more than an hour.

“The Gateway Arch stands tall as a symbol of the American spirit and our nation’s westward expansion – which would not be possible without the service and sacrifice of our military,” said Ryan McClure, executive director of the Gateway Arch Park Foundation. “We are forever grateful to all retired and active duty service men and women, and hope you’ll join us in honoring them at our Salute to Veterans program.”

Presented by Scott Credit Union, admission to Salute to Veterans is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.archpark.org/events/salute-to-veterans.

About The United States Air Force Airlifter Brass: Airlifter Brass is the brass quintet of the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America. The ensemble is known for its versatility and outstanding musicianship, performing military marches, jazz standards, and original arrangements of patriotic favorites. Each Airlifter Brass program is thoughtfully planned for a blend of inspiration and entertainment. These six gifted players proudly represent the skill and professionalism of the United States Air Force as musical ambassadors to military and civilian audiences throughout the band’s ten-state area of responsibility.