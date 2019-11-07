Historic Season in Cross-Country Now Includes a Dual Trip To State

By Collin Kessler

Mascoutah Herald

Over the weekend, the boys and girls cross country teams completed a feat never before accomplished at Mascoutah High School: they were able to send both the girls and boys teams to state.

The boys team took home first in this weekend’s sectional meet, an accomplishment that not only has never happened in school history, but something that surprised even their coach.

“The boys won – they took first – which was a big upset. They just keep surprising me. They are just getting stronger and stronger and peaking at the right time,” said Head Coach Darren Latham.

“What makes them so special is there isn’t one clear top end front runner. They are all just very good and pack together. It’s a huge team effort.”

The girls team finished in the top five by one point, edging their way into the state tournament with a team that includes three freshmen runners.

“Chloe Letor is a freshman but also one of our top runners, and she finished with a time of 18:39 in sectionals which puts her three seconds away from the school record,” said Coach Latham. “So as a freshman, I would love to see someone who was already all conference, all regional, and all sectional get to finish off with all state acknowledgment and break that record.”

To begin the season, Latham felt that they would have a good team with the boys, but truly expected the girls to be the strongest part of their group because they knew they would have some young freshmen coming in.

Unfortunately, as the year went on, the Indians girls cross country team lost two runners to injury and one in the Sectionals to the SATs, yet they still continued to march on.

This has become a season in which the team was conference champions, regionals champions, and now sectional champions, with eyes towards finishing with a state title.

Part of this according to their coach can be attributed to one key thing: positivity.

“Such a big part of running distances is the mental aspect. Once the negative thoughts get in, things can fall apart. But these kids kept everything so positive. They absorbed workouts, bad weather like rain in the regional. Nothing really brings them down.”

But for now, Coach Latham is tapering their training off, hoping to still get some speed work in while also allowing the students to get some much needed rest before Peoria on Saturday.

“We will head up there Friday morning, practice on the course, and then the girls race at 11 AM, and the boys race at noon”, said Coach Latham.

When asked what a good weekend might look like for the cross country team at state, Coach Latham said simply, “For the girls, I would love to see them win obviously. But we also have such a young team, these girls will be back competing for us next year, so at the very least, I just hope they can enjoy their experience.”

“On the boys side, I see us finishing in the top ten and maybe even competing for a top trophy with the way that they are running.”

The state cross country meet will take place at Detweiller Park in Peoria, but for those who can’t attend you can follow along on twitter by following @runmascoutah.