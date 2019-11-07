Indians Take Home A First Round Victory in Carbondale

By Collin Kessler

Herald Publications

It was a back and forth contest Saturday afternoon in the Illinois football class 5A playoff between Mascoutah and Carbondale High School that saw the Indians claiming their first playoff win since 2008.

It was tough early going for both teams, with neither side doing much on their opening drives, with those offensive struggles marking much of the first quarter which ended in a zero-zero tie.

That was until a Devon Wills 35-yard drive in the second quarter broke the scoring drought and opened the flood gates for the next two quarters.

On the very next drive, the Terriers responded with a 5-yard touchdown run of their own to even the score and put pressure back on the Indians.

And then on the very first play of the Indians drive, it was Timothy Middleton on the receiving end of a 47-yard pass play for his first touchdown of the game.

Throughout much of the first half, Middleton was a key reason they were able to stay in the game. It was also Middleton diving and making an over the head for a catch late in the first half that helped continue a drive.

A drive that only a few plays later resulted in a Middleton catch for a touchdown.

And then on defense the next series, it was Middleton with an interception that was stopped after time expired.

“Timmy is one of the hardest workers on our team, he has been since day one. He just does everything you need a kid to do whether it be in the weight room, leadership wise on the field making teammates better, he just leads by example”, said Coach Lee.

“When you put in that much work, it helps him play confident. And it helps that he’s one of the fastest guys around.”

With the Indians down 21-19 at the half, Devon Wills decided they needed to “make a change”, and that change started with him.

“We needed to win. Point blank, period. We had a mission and we need to accomplish everything. So we just needed to make a change”, said Wills

While Wills did account for the first touchdown of the game, he was held relatively in check for a player who is averaging around three and a half scores per game.

But once the Indians took the field in the second, Wills began to truly assert himself.

It started with a bang that saw Wills barreling down field on a 97-yard touchdown run early in the second half.

And then it was a 15-yard touchdown run with 58 seconds left in the game. Then, just to cap it off, Wills collected an interception with 12 seconds left to close off the game and guarantee the Indian’s win.

“We just kind of fed off that, ever since he popped that 97-yard run off, it was energy for us as a team”, said Coach Lee.

The more unspoken hero of this game was ultimately the Mascoutah Defense. After an 80-yard pass play by Carbondale, the Mascoutah defense made a stand at their 9-yard line shutting the Terriers down on four straight plays culminating in a fumble recovery for the Indians.

Then, with less than a minute in the game, the Mascoutah defense shut down the Terriers starting with a sack for an 8-yard loss.

It was plays like these all day that kept Mascoutah in the game from start to finish.

“Our defense played really well. They were an explosive team, who was putting up big numbers coming into the game. So we came in and knew we would have to take away some of their best stuff, and just hope our guys can make plays”, said Coach Lee.

When asked after the game how he felt, Coach Lee simply said, “I’m about as excited as can be.”

“I came here four years ago, we’ve had guys before these guys and then these guys, and we’ve been battling for four years for a moment like this.”

With that moment over, it is now time to move on to the second round where Mascoutah is looking forward to taking on the Kankakee Kays at Mascoutah High School.

When asked about his expectations for Saturday, Coach Lee said, “They are just like Carbondale, just quicker and a little bit better.”

“They play man a lot like Carbondale, and they are bigger upfront. It’s really lucky that we got to see a similar team in Carbondale before this matchup with Kankakee”, said Lee. “No matter who we play, we are going to have to be geared up to go.”

Kickoff is slated for 5 pm, gates open at 3:30. Mascoutah Wide Receiver Timothy Middleton Returning a Kickoff Saturday