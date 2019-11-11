McKendree University Board Names Daniel C. Dobbins President

LEBANON – Daniel Lett, chairman of the McKendree University Board of Trustees, announced today that at the Saturday, Nov. 3, 2019, board meeting, Daniel C. Dobbins was elected the 33rd president of McKendree University. Dobbins will take office on Jan. 1, 2020. He succeeds Dr. James M. Dennis, who announced his retirement as president earlier this year and leaves the University after 26 years of service.

Dobbins is presently the president of Fiber Bond Corporation of Michigan City, Ind., a post he has held since 2008. Fiber Bond is the industry leader in the manufacturing of air filtration systems for commercial use in major corporations and hospitals across the U.S. A 1981 graduate of McKendree University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, Dobbins went on to earn a master’s degree in business administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 1985.

Immediately following his graduation from McKendree University, Dobbins started his service to his alma mater by providing philanthropic support, a practice he has continued since 1981. In 1987, he became the president of the McKendree University Alumni Association Board and by virtue of his office, began his service as a member of the Board of Trustees. During his 32 years of service on the Board, Dobbins served as chair of the Resource Development Committee from 1992 to 1998 and served as chair of the Financial Affairs Committee and treasurer from 1998 to 2005. In 2005, he became vice chair of the Board and in 2007, chairman of the Board of Trustees, a position he held until 2015. In 1999, Dobbins received the Peter Akers Award, the most prestigious honor the McKendree Alumni Association bestows on an alumnus. During the 2015 Commencement ceremony, the University conferred on him an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters in recognition of his service and his leadership as board chair.

“I view the opportunity to serve McKendree University as its next president as a continued call to service,” said Dobbins. “I am deeply committed to the mission of this great University and it has been a privilege for me to work on behalf of its students and all of the members of the McKendree community as a volunteer. As I begin this new chapter in my relationship with the University, I am deeply humbled and excited by the opportunity to continue that service as president and I am grateful for the strong and enduring leadership of Jim Dennis, who has left a lasting legacy on which we will have the opportunity to build.”

The Board of Trustees contracted Storbeck Pimentel & Associates of Whittier, Calif., to assist with the search for Dennis’ successor. “The Board is grateful to the members of the Presidential Search Advisory Committee who provided meaningful input into the search for a new president,” said Chairman Lett. “Dan Dobbins’ business acumen, together with his long volunteer service and knowledge of the University make him an ideal candidate to lead McKendree at this time.

“As we make this important transition in the life of the University, we are grateful for the accomplishments achieved as a result of Jim Dennis’ leadership,” said Lett. “He sought to breathe new life and vitality into this institution when he came to the University in 1994—and he has done so by every measure.”

Dobbins, a native of Pittsfield, Ill., and his wife Michaelene (Mickey) are residents of O’Fallon. Mickey Dobbins is also a 1981 graduate of McKendree University and a donor, volunteer and former employee. They are the parents of one daughter.