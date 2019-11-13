Indians Defeat Kankakee In Nail Biter, Now On To Joliet

By Collin Kessler

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah High School Indians kept their post season hopes alive last Saturday night , Nov. 9, taking down the Kankakee Kays 22-18 allowing them to advance to the third round of the IHSA playoffs.

When Head Coach Josh Lee took over four years ago, that moment on the football field Saturday night would have seemed unimaginable for the program.

“No one can really understand from going 1-8 my first year and getting beat up, to having a night like this. I’m so happy for these kids. They work so hard and deserve this,” said Coach Lee.

“I literally came in here and sold them on a dream of a moment like this, and they just bought in like nobody else would. I am just so happy for them that it’s paid off.”

It was the hard work and determination on display once again Saturday night when the offense went quiet for the middle part of the game, leaning on the defense to keep them in the game.

Thomas Conroy lead the way for the Indians defense with 10 tackles and Christian Trotter added another eight.

This is the same defense that held Kankakee to twelve points through three quarters. The same defense that turned the Kays over on downs twice late in the fourth quarter. And the same defense that sealed the victory in the final seconds.

“I have massive respect for their (Kankakee) defense. They fly around, and they hit people. I don’t know how long it has been since our offense has scored under forty points”, said Coach Lee.

“Defensively we had some stuff lined up for their tendencies, and they sort of broke away from those tendencies some, so we were doing some risky things that burned us a few times but we were able to adjust the game.”

And it was the same determination, with some smart play calling by the offense, that led to a Devon Moss touchdown with 3:22 left in the game, a touchdown that would secure the Indians win.

The motor to this Mascoutah offense all year has been Devin Wills, who was held to only 143 yards on twenty-five attempts.

After breaking loose for the opening score of the game for the Indians, Wills found it slow going throughout the middle of the game until he took the field for the game winning drive.

This time, as it has been all year, it was Wills helping to push the Indians down field on the game winning drive, but not in his usual way.

“We told our kids to just keep believing, keep pounding and pounding away, and try to make a play,” said Coach Lee. “There, late in the fourth quarter, we were able to make plays with Moss using a fake hand off to Wills who draws so much attention on his own.”

With Wills drawing this attention after a few short runs that included a first down, Moss was able to take advantage and punch through for a touchdown with four and a half minutes to play.

And after Kankakee made a gritty push down field with time running down, the Indians were able to dig in and hold off the Kays to seal the victory with eleven seconds on the clock.

Other key contributors in the game included Timothy Middleton, who had a forty yard punt return result in a third quarter touchdown, and Chase Hanson, who had a key interception early for Mascoutah.

According to the Mascoutah athletics department, around 2,500 people made their way into the grand stands to witness this game.

For Coach Lee, who is seeing the fruits of his program begin to blossom in year four, he was well aware of the importance of every fan to the program, and how much it means to have to the sea of purple in the stands.

“The fans are the same way as the players. I have had so much support since I have been here, even when things were not good. So many people who just stuck in there with me and I’m just so happy that this place could have a night like this tonight. It is a great place and they really deserve it.”

The Indians now must regroup once again and make a trip up north to face the Joliet Catholic Academy Hill Toppers this upcoming Saturday, Nov. 16.

Joliet is the same team who beat Lombard High School last year 35-27 to claim the state title, and they will now be defending their title on home turf, one game away from another trip to the state championship.

Saturday’s game is slated for a 6 PM start time.