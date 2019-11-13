The Mascoutah Dark Side: Seek and Destroy

By Collin Kessler

Mascoutah Herald

At every home football game for their Indians, a chant is regularly perceptible throughout the stadium when Mascoutah is on defense. This chant is ‘Dark Side’, the nickname of the Indians defense, something that came from Coach Troy Medvick when he rejoined the program.

When Defensive Coordinator Medvick came back on staff with Coach Lee in 2015, he felt as though, “they were just ducks on a pond, with a calm surface appearance but flailing wildly underneath to stay above water.”

According to Medvick, they just wanted to have a positive impact on their young guys early and try to find an identity for the team.

It was never his plan to bring a program over from his former job at Mount Vernon based around toughness, something they called the ‘Black Shirts’.

“We basically just had specialty jerseys made to give out to kids if they earned it in practice, just doing the things they needed to be whether it was being tough or working hard. Whatever it might be,” Coach Medvick said.

But as fate would have it, he wouldn’t just bring it over. He would help make it something more than recognition for players who wouldn’t otherwise receive it from the fans.

“I wanted to do something similar to that with the defense here, same ideas same principles. Some of it now has just taken on a life of its own”

For Medvick early on, he felt that the necessary job for himself and head coach Josh Lee was to build their players into better men, making sure that they understood how to behave and carry themselves before they focused too much on the games.

And so it wasn’t until former Indians player Ronnie Clay showed Medvick a series of images in his second year that the system from Mount Vernon came back to him. It was from those images that the name ‘Dark Side’ was born. And it was then that he considered building a similar toughness driven program at Mascoutah.

Now, it is an entity all its own, with logo’s, t-shirts, chants, and end of season awards given to seniors who are graduating the program.

“At the end of my second year, we inducted an initial class of Dark Siders. Recognized the seniors that were leaving us, and they all went pretty crazy when we unveiled the t-shirts at that ceremony.”

From t-shirts to chants, Coach Medvick never could have imagined the impact of the Dark Side on the culture of the Mascoutah football program. But it is important to Medvick that the kids earn their jerseys. That is a key part of being in the Dark Side.

“Your freshman through junior year, you only have a chance to earn your black practice jerseys. Once it gets down to senior year, not only do you get to earn that jersey but at the end of the year, we get you a shirt that kind of proves you’ve been through the program, you earned the right to be recognized,” Coach Medvick said. “We don’t just hand this stuff out though. They have to earn it every year.”

And it’s not just about earning that jersey. Sometimes the way they are handed out can be just as much of a big deal.

This could mean a player gets acknowledged in front of the whole team, or is simply given the jersey quietly on the side and then runs out to practice one day shocking all of his teammates with his new jersey.

And it’s not just current players who care about this culture, it’s already trickling down to the younger kids.

“It’s been cool because we have had some younger kids who will be coming into the program come up to us and say that they can’t wait to be Dark Siders next year which just shows how important this has become,” said Coach Medvick.

However, the Dark Side chants themselves didn’t come from Medvick. As with most things pertaining to the Dark Side, the chanting at games has taken on a life of its own.

“I didn’t get the chant going. I just think it is an identity of this program that we just really rally around the defense,” said Medvick. “It’s really just gone beyond what I expected it to. It was just meant to recognize defensive players and its gone well beyond just the mentality that we have.”

So what exactly is this Dark Side mentality?

For Coach Medvick and the Indians defense, it really is just a philosophy on defense that guides them throughout games and drives them to be better.

“The key things if I had to narrow it down to a few points for us is: Toughness, physicality, just attacking the ball and getting more than one guy on the ball,” said Medvick. “Seek and Destroy has become our motto. Wherever the ball is, we need to seek it out and take care of it.”

This has now led to signs which read, “membership is not given…it is earned and members have only one mission: Seek and Destroy.”

For the fans chanting it, Dark Side is an acknowledgement that this Mascoutah defense has earned their way onto this field.

When Medvick talks about recognition for the kids on the field who wouldn’t normally receive it, he may not realize that he has given the defense something better than personal recognition.

Dark Siders are like an exclusive club. Their reputation precedes them, and whenever they hear that chant during games, they know that it’s meant for them. Not them directly, but when you work this hard to be involved in something like the Dark Side, that doesn’t particularly matter. You’ve been acknowledged.

So if you are hearing the sideline chants during games, now you know that Dark Side stands for a tough bunch of guys who earn everything and will do anything for their brothers on the field. They are a group of guys who will bend not break, seek and destroy, and will without question leave everything on the field Saturday night.