Tonnies Hardware Hosts Milwaukee Tool’s VP of Retail Sales

ALBERS – Tonnies Hardware & Rental in Albers was honored with a visit by Milwaukee Tool’s Vice President of Retail Sales, Tim Baynes, on November 13. Baynes traveled from Milwaukee’s headquarters in Brookfield, Wisconsin, to see firsthand how the store has become a destination for those seeking the largest in-stock selection of Milwaukee Tool power tools and accessories in the bi-state region.

“We have a long-standing partnership with the leadership team at Milwaukee, and we’re so appreciative that Tim took the time to travel to our store to see just how much our customers love the brand and to discuss our commitment to stocking Milwaukee’s newest addition to the power tool family: the MX FUEL platform that’s rolling out in February. Great things are happening at Milwaukee as they continue to deliver disruptive innovation and technology to propel the company forward, delivering the highest quality products that provide best-in-class solutions on jobsites. You can always count on us to have the latest and greatest Milwaukee tools in stock and at competitive prices,” remarked Stephanie Tonnies.

Milwaukee is committed to continuing to develop battery-powered tools that outperform corded, gas, and pneumatic tools.

The new MX FUEL platform revolutionizes and redefines equipment traditionally powered by gas or electric. The new MX battery-powered equipment includes a 14″ Cut-Off Saw, Breaker, 6” Handheld Core Drill, 3600W/1800W Power Supply, 200’ Sewer Drum Machine with PowerTredz to climb stairs, and a 27,000 Lumen Rocket Tower Light/Charger. There are over 200 tools on their most popular M18 battery platform, and they continue to expand their M12 battery platform, which contains many tools that are smaller in size. A few of the new M18 tools announced this year include Framing Nailers that will be released in February, 9” Cut-Off Saws, 12” Miter Saws, Trim Routers, and 1” Impact Wrenches. The M12 platform added Extended Reach Ratchets, ¼” Right Angle Die Grinders, Digital Ratcheting Torque Wrenches, Right Angle Installation Drill/Drivers, and more this year.

Tonnies Hardware & Rental is a destination for Milwaukee Tools and offers the most in-stock items in the region with weekly special orders available. In addition to an expansive Milwaukee department, the store contains an inventory of over 30,000 items and is Clinton County’s most complete, full-line hardware store, conveniently located in Albers. The rental department features everything from hand tools to excavating equipment.

To view the store’s electronic catalog, Milwaukee promos, sales and rebates, visit www.tonnieshardware.com, and find them on Facebook to stay abreast of new product releases and promotions.