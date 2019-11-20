Allegiant Starts New Nonstop Service To Sarasota, Florida

MASCOUTAH – Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) starts service from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ).

“We are so happy to offer St. Louis-area residents this new, nonstop service to Sarasota / Bradenton this winter,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “We know area travelers will love having these convenient, affordable flights to get away to beautiful southwest Florida.”

This new seasonal route will operate twice weekly. With the addition of this new route, Allegiant will now serve 10 cities from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV). Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

“The new flights launching between MidAmerica St. Louis Airport and Sarasota, Florida marks the 10th destination that Allegiant now serves with direct flights from MidAmerica, and that increasing level of choice contributes to the continuing growth in passenger traffic here,” noted St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern. “MidAmerica has proven to be a wonderful partner for Allegiant, providing an extremely cost-effective way for them to grow their business, while giving people across this region amazing destinations to enjoy with nonstop service.”

Allegiant offers a unique option to St. Louis-area travelers with low base fares and savings on rental cars and hotels. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less.

“This new service comes during one of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport’s busiest years yet with record numbers of passengers taking advantage of the convenient, affordable, nonstop flights to the tourist hot spots that appeal to those living in the bi-state St. Louis region,” said Tim Cantwell, director of MidAmerica Airport. “As Allegiant continues to add new routes to its roster of popular vacation destinations, and MidAmerica continues to offer a hassle free travel experience, we fully expect demand will continue to grow.”

