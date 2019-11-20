Indians Boys Basketball Prepares for a New Season

By Collin Kessler

Herald Publications

The Mascoutah boy’s basketball team is gearing up for their season, which begins on November 25 in the Tip Off Classic at Mascoutah High School.

The Indians graduated eight players from last year’s team that went 23-12, but don’t look at this season as a rebuild year for the Indians.

“The thought in my mind when we started practice is that people will be surprised by our team this year,” said Head Coach Justin Love. “There’s not a huge drop off from last year just in terms of what these guys are capable of doing for us.”

This year, they are trying to replicate the same formula they had last year, where everyone on the team contributes every night.

“I like our team. When I tell people that we lost eight seniors, they automatically think we are in a rebuilding stage,” said Coach Love.

“To an extent, maybe we are, but I think this team has great depth. When we were making the team, I was surprised by some of the guys we have and just how far along in their development they are. Now it’s just about getting them to play together.”

Coach Love continued, “I think we have maybe two guys returning that played minutes last year for us, so for the other three positions that are open, the players decide who fills those roles. It’s going to be a situation where it is earned.”

Some of the big names returning this year for the Indians includes junior guard Cedric Rhodes, who averaged 5.1 points per game, senior guard Ryan LaJoye who averaged 4 points per game, and junior guard Braden Bryant, who averaged 3.1 points per game.

“A big one is Cedric Rhodes, a kid who played very, very well for us last year. He is a kid that kind of makes our team go. He is kind of like our difference maker, so of course not having him is tough but we know what he can do, and we aren’t too worried there,” said Coach Love. “And with Braden, he came in the game and provided us with some offense.”

This list also includes Thomas Conroy, a key member of the defense for the football team, who did not play on the team last year.

“He’s a guy that we look at as an anchor down low, but he is also a guy that we haven’t seen play because he is still playing football, so we are kind of waiting to see him in the gym,” said Coach Love, “he could possibly have a huge year for us.”

For Coach Love and company, the season is young but has been filled with a mixture of positivity and complications, largely coming from the success of the football team.

“We lost a lot of guys, and with the football team being so successful, and we don’t have a lot of time before our first game,” said Coach Love. “So we have been practicing, trying to figure out and put in a system, but for a lot of new kids this is their first time playing varsity basketball.”

“The biggest thing is chemistry. When you have a new team, a team that hasn’t really been together before, you just hope that guys provide leadership and get used to each other on the court.”

A player that Coach Love is hoping to get leadership from is Justin King, a sophomore who has impressed early on.

“He is kind of coming on the scene and he is a really good player. He is another kid that can make an impact in the way that Cedric Rhodes did last year,” said Coach Love. “I think he will be that player that will surprise some people this year with just how talented he is. He will be one of our better players this year.”

As is to be expected with such a young team that is still missing players to football, the picture looks at best murky for the Indians basketball program.

But if you ask Coach Love, he would tell you that there is no shortage of guys already that he knows can play.

“I’m excited about this season and this team because we are so deep. One guy might score twenty points one night, but then go out the next game and not do that, and we will still be okay. We aren’t a one guy team,” said Coach Love.

“There are eight to ten guys on our team I feel pretty strongly about, and any of them could start. It’s great because it just creates competition because there’s room for anyone to take over in practice in terms of effort and work ethic.”

The Indians prepare for their early season tournament which kicks off a grueling regular season schedule that includes early season matchups against Columbia and Nashville, as well as games against defending 4A state champions Belleville West and Edwardsville.

“In the first tournament, for me, it’s a great tournament to start off with. Last year, we started off on a loss so we certainly want to get off to a better start than we did last year. One of our goals this year is to win our conference which is something that we have not done.

“I don’t think kids really realize, we got a tough schedule. It’s a schedule that can humble you if you don’t show up ready to play. But you want to play teams that get you ready to win at the end of the year.”