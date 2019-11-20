Mascoutah Indians March Through Joliet into Rochester

Mascoutah Football is now one win away from a state championship game.

By Collin Kessler

Herald Publications

It was another gritty game for the Mascoutah Indians on Saturday, Nov. 16, against Joliet Catholic Academy, as the Indians were able to pull away in the final minute and secure a trip to the state semi-final game by knocking off the defending state champions.

It was Joliet who struck first Saturday night with a 65-yard gut punch run by the Hill Toppers only fifty-one seconds into the game.

“I’ve had multiple people, including my wife, tell me ‘After that second play of the game I thought we were doomed,” said Head Coach Josh Lee. “But we have some awesome kids on our scout team. Kids who really do a lot to get us ready, and it’s always different in game but we made adjustments after that.”

After the initial score by Joliet, the Mascoutah defense responded with a blocked punt that led to a touchdown by Aiden Jones on a twenty-yard pass from Devon Ross, which tied the game at seven.

Both offenses then went cold for the middle part of the game, with the Mascoutah defense coming up with a second blocked punt before the end of the half.

“In a word, I would say our defense was courageous on Saturday night,” said Coach Lee. “We saw how Mount Zion played Joliet, trying to just come in and be the bully on defense, but they didn’t succeed in it. We came in and with the same mentality, but I felt like we were the bullies all night.”

In the second half, it was the Indians striking first on a break out run by Devin Wills for 80-yards and the lead.

“Their safety had been coming up and making tackles on Wills all game,” Coach Lee said, “so we just switched it up in a way that made our half back engage their safety. That helped Devin get free and luckily he’s fast enough to just beat guys with his legs.”

Joliet responded right back, and for the entire third quarter the game remained tied.

Then in the fourth quarter, after turning the Hill Toppers over on downs, the Indians settled in for the drive that would win the game.

The Indians put together an 18-play drive that killed 6 plus minutes of clock and saw Mascoutah score with 16 seconds left on a Devin Wills 1-yard run.

This was shortly after Wills had been removed for injury concerns, and had to be replaced for a number of plays by senior Andrew Schultz, who executed every time the Indians called on him.

“I was not worried, nervous, anything at all with him going in there,” said Coach Lee. “I knew he had worked his whole life for a moment like that.

The win for the Indians on Saturday the culmination of a goal that Coach Lee had set for these players last season and it was that goal that powered them again on the final play of the game.

“Every year I have a talk about our goals for next year, and every year our goals have become bigger and bigger. I showed them a photo last year of a Dekalb feed corn logo with Husky stadium, and I said this is our goal,” said Coach Lee.

“Some guys put that picture on their phones and have had it like that for over a year now. So, when I was talking to the Offensive Line after the game, the guys I talked to said ‘four plays away from beating the state champions, we are punching this through whatever it takes’, and they did.”

The Indians now advance to play Rochester, on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 5 PM.

Rochester has gone 11-1 on the season, averaging 55 points per game and they are a team that Coach Lee is very familiar with.

“Last winter I went up and sat down with their (Rochester) defensive coordinator up there, and I mean for seven hours we talked, which they probably would wish they hadn’t now but I’m sure they assumed that they would never be 5A,” said Coach Lee. “I also helped out at the first ever Rochester football practice when I was still in high school too.”

Tickets for the game are up for sale online or at Mascoutah High School during school hours., but you can also buy tickets as soon as gates open Saturday at 3:30 PM.