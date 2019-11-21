New Baden Nears Decision on Cannabis, Tax Levy

By Randy Pierce

With a wave of illness sweeping through the membership of the New Baden Village Board of Trustees, its meeting set for Monday evening, November 18, of this week had to be cancelled due to lack of a legal quorum present to conduct business.

That did not prevent, however, the board’s community and economic development committee, which consists of a smaller membership total, from meeting and developing a recommendation to be forwarded to the entire board concerning the sale of non-medically related cannabis in the village.

Trustee Nicole Pederson, chairman of that committee, and one of its members, Taylor Zurliene, were both present to constitute a sufficient number necessary to meet the quorum requirement at the community and economic development meeting which had been scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., an hour prior to Monday’s regular board meeting.

Sitting in on the committee discussion of the cannabis issue were Building and Zoning Official Jerry Green, Chief of Police Charles Mackin and Village Administrator Erika Kennett, along with Luke Behme, representing the office of Bruckert, Gruenke & Long, P.C., legal counsel for the municipality.

After hearing input from the others present and following through a written summary from Behme of what matters within the village’s authority from a regulation standpoint needed to be addressed, Pederson and Zurliene agreed to present to the full village board recommendations that a cannabis retailers occupation tax totaling two per cent be collected from the authorized sale of this product along with allowing “dispensaries” to operate in the community provided they receive a special use permit to do so.

Those special use permits would be heard through a public hearing process by the village’s planning commission before being forward to the village board of trustees.

Further recommended by the community and economic development committee for the full village board’s consideration is the prohibition of cannabis “lounges” where marijuana would be used on the premises where it is purchased.

New Baden is one of several municipalities throughout Illinois which has had to act on decisions of this nature because members of the state legislature approved and the governor signed a law earlier this year making this the 11th state in the nation to authorize the legal use of recreational marijuana by anyone age 21 and older.

The state law includes several provisions for cities, towns and villages to regulate the sale and use of recreational marijuana including many that had been discussed previously and reviewed for the board by both Behme and Village Attorney Doug Gruenke in the past several weeks.

The state legislation allows private usage of recreational cannabis by individuals in their own homes, regardless of what the village decides, and includes references to cultivation centers where the product is grown, craft growers who do the same only in smaller quantities, the transport of the product between licensed facilities along with the infusion of cannabis in products such as balms, ointments, edibles and more plus, the main matter of focus in municipalities like New Baden, where those over the age of 21 can purchase marijuana for their own personal use.

Local enforcement of the state’s regulations was also talked about at Monday evening’s committee meeting because they include several restrictions concerning the sale of recreational cannabis and locations where it can be used.

Dispensaries are only allowed to sell it between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. and may not be located within 1500 feet of each other.

Recreational marijuana cannot be used, for example, on school buses or pre-school and school property, by anyone under 21, by anyone in the presence of one or more people under 21, in childcare facilities or while operating a motor vehicle, aircraft or motorized boat.

Kennett reminded the two elected officials present that the tax levy estimates that were on the agenda for the full village board’s consideration Monday evening have to be acted upon within certain deadline limits so they can be filed when legally required, therefore, a special meeting of the board might be necessary as a result.

The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is set for Monday, December 2, beginning at 7 p.m. Throughout the year, the village board meets on the first and third Mondays of every month but there has been a long-standing tradition to cancel the second of those in December due to its proximity to Christmas.