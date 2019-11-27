Mascoutah Swim Team Has Big Weekend at Sectionals

By Collin Kessler

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah swim team competed in a sectional swim meet Saturday, with their 200 medley team placing fifth out of eighteen teams.

The entire team consisted of sophomore Kelly Bushong, junior Tobi McCrw, freshman Camdyn Burman, freshman Laura Berthe and sophomore Brooke Junker.

McCraw, Bushong, Berthe and Junker were a part of the 200 Medley team that finished with a time of 2:00.06.

They also finished with a time of 1:49.76 in the 200 Free Relay, good enough for sixth place out of seventeen teams.

For the freshmen individuals, Laura Berthe finished eighth in the 500 Free with a time of 5:53.39 and Kamdyn Burman finished the 100 Free with a time of 28.22.

For the sophomore individuals, Brooke Junker finished seventh in the 200 Individual Medley with a time of 2:22.87.

Shelby Bushong finished with a time of 1:11.12 in the 100 Breast for a second place finish, along with a fifth place finish in the 100 Free with a time of 56.71.

For the junior individuals, Tobi McCraw finished with a 2:22.87 in the 200 Individual Medley and a 1:10.99 in the 100 Back.