Miracle Season Comes to an End for MHS Indians

Indians drop shootout to Rochester in semi-final game

By Collin Kessler

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah Indians suffered a tough loss at the hands of Rochester Saturday night, Nov. 23, bringing their magical season to an end.

After a hot start which saw both teams score early, Rochester began to start distancing itself from the Indians with every possession.

Rochester would go on to score three more times in the first half before the Indians were able to respond on a pass play from Devon Ross to Timothy Middleton with nearly seven minutes remaining in the first half.

It was Rochester who would once again respond to this Mascoutah touchdown with two more of their own before halftime, putting the Indians in a 29-point hole.

The bright spot for the Indians in this game was once again Devin Wills who was able to score three times in the second half of the game as the Indians saw their season winding down.

First, it was midway through the third quarter when Wills broke loose for a 49-yard touchdown run.

Then, it was Wills early on in the fourth quarter looking to keep things alive for Mascoutah.

Finally, it was Wills for 60-yards with under four minutes on the game clock that finished the scoring for Mascoutah. The final score was 56-34 Rochester.

This Mascoutah football team was the first team since 2006 to make it to a state semi-final game, the first to make it the quarter-final game since 2008, and only one of six teams in Mascoutah Football history to win game one in the playoffs.

This Mascoutah football team knocked off the defending state champions and made it the semi-final game in the state tournament as a twelve seed.

The Indians finished the season 9-4 and were awarded a plaque on the field following Saturday’s game.