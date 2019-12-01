Mascoutah Chamber To Host Inaugural Gingerbread House Contest

The Mascoutah Bucks awards are $50 for 1st, $25 for second and $25 for People’s Choice.

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

When you think of the holidays, you dream of Christmas trees, snowmen, garland, colorful lights on a home, and of course decorative gingerbread houses.

This year you will be able to demonstrate your gingerbread house decorating talents at the Mascoutah Chamber of Commerce Inaugural Gingerbread House Contest.

Mascoutah Bucks will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and People’s Choice in the following categories: Children K-5th Grade, Children 6th-12th Grade, and Groups/Families.

Anyone wishing to participate must register by December 2. The event is free and open to all children, families, or groups. (However, no professional bakers or bakery designers allowed please.)

To register, you may go to Mascoutah Chamber of Commerce website to print off the registration form, or drop by the Visitor Center Tuesday-Friday from 10am-2pm to pick up a form or leave a message at the Visitor Center to have a form mailed to your home.

The completed form can then be submitted by email to mascoutahvisitorcenter@gmail.com, mail it or drop it off at the Visitor Center. There is a secure mailbox by the main entrance.

As with all contests, there are rules. They include:

• Your creation must be 50 percent “visible” gingerbread. Everything visible must be edible excluding the base. The base must be sturdy, not to exceed 20”x20” depending on the weight of your creation such as 1/2 inch plywood, 1 inch foam board, etc. The Chamber encourages the base to be decorated to compliment the gingerbread house.

Please note: the base does not need to be edible.

• Supports, if needed, may be inedible products used for internal support as long as it is completely covered with edible food. Support suggestions are uncooked spaghetti, pretzel sticks, candy canes, etc.

• Please remove any candy wrappers, paper stuffers, or foil wrapping from all decorative candies used.

• Your gingerbread house must be constructed elsewhere and then brought to the Visitor’s Center. Any decorating, construction, or assembling (other than very minor repairs) will not be permitted.

• Entrants agree that their name, photograph, and photo of entry may be used for advertisement and newspaper articles without compensation to the entrant.

• Entries must be delivered between 9 a.m. and Noon on Friday Dec. 6, at the Mascoutah Visitor Center located at 200 East Main St, Suite 100. Visitor Center will then be open to the public on December 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at which time you can cast your vote for your favorite gingerbread house. No voting will be accepted on Saturday.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, doors open at 9 a.m., and awards will be presented at 9: 30 a.m. After the awards are presented, bakers will take their winning gingerbread houses to their assigned business window to be displayed until Jan 2, 2020. They must be picked up by the owners at that time or, unfortunately, they will be discarded.

So…those are the rules. Now comes the fun part.

The gingerbread and icing recipes to be used in the contest are below. All entrants must use the same recipe.

Gingerbread Recipe

6-3/4 cups bread flour

1 tbsp. ground cinnamon

2 tsp. ground ginger

1/2 tsp. salt

1-1/2 cups corn syrup

1-1/2 cups brown sugar

1 cup margarine

Please all dry ingredients in a mixing bowl and set aside. In heavy saucepan, over medium heat, combine margarine and corn syrup. Melt together with brown sugar. Add warm liquid to dry ingredients and mix well in mixer.

If dough is loose, add flour. If too stiff, add water in small amounts until desired consistency is achieve. The dough should be firm and elastic. Remove dough from mixer and wrap in plastic wrap to keep it from drying out.

Roll to desired thickness on floured surface. Placed rolled dough on a cookie sheet in the refrigerator. Chilled dough will stiffen and is easier to manager for your project.

Bake in preheated, 350 degree oven, for 10-15 minutes or until edges turn dark brown. Removed from the oven and cool on rack. At this point, it is important to let your gingerbread dry for several days before you begin assembly.

Royal Icing Recipe

This recommended icing will harden to a permanent bright white color as it serves to hold your creation together.

3 tbsp. Meringue Powder

4 cups Powered Sugar

6 tbsp. water

Mix ingredients together with mixer at low speed for 7-10 minutes. Store bowl covered with damp cloth to avoid drying out.

And that’s it! Make this year fun and memorable at the Mascoutah Chamber of Commerce Inaugural Gingerbread House Contest. Visit the Visitor’s Center on Friday, Dec. 6, to cast your vote for the most creative gingerbread house.

For more information or questions, please call the Visitor Center at 566-7355 or send an email to mascoutahvisitorcenter@gmail.com.