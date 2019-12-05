New Baden Board Okays Local Cannabis Sales

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

NEW BADEN – Businesses wishing to offer cannabis for sale in New Baden beginning the new year may do so, as a result of the approval of legislation by its village board of trustees Monday evening of this week, but the process involved in getting the authorization is expected not to be an easy one, according to Mayor Christy Picard.

Having been discussed more than once previously by the local elected officials but yet to be worked out regarding this issue is whether or not such businesses will be required to procure special use permits from the village and exactly where in New Baden they may consider locating even with such authorization.

The ordinance passed by a vote of four yes and two no this week simply establishes that cannabis sales businesses must receive the appropriate licensing from the state and also be registered with the village while also spelling out various provisions and restrictions handed down primarily through the Illinois Cannabis Regulations and Tax Act approved in Springfield last June.

The New Baden Village Board of Trustees had two choices to decide upon prior to approving this local legislation – either prohibit cannabis sales completely or allow it with the various restrictions as included in the state law and that are to be looked at locally beginning next month.

At this point, however, what was approved by the village board Monday does not mean anyone wishing to sell cannabis in New Baden can just roll into town and set up shop.

Picard made it clear that she wants residents to attend village board meetings and those of its pertinent committee(s) to express their feelings on this subject while adding that the steps which will be implemented for businesses to get approval to sell cannabis products will involve “hoops to go through if they are serious” about pursuing this.

A village board committee that met two weeks prior to Monday’s meeting discussed the matter at length and brought forward the recommendation to allow the sales of cannabis from “dispensaries” in New Baden.

Those voting in favor of this recommendation Monday included the chair of that committee, Nicole Pederson, Taylor Zurliene, Randy Linthicum and Tom Kuhn while trustees Chris Locke and Bob Oster voted against it.

Accompanying that ordinance was another one, setting up a local sales tax to be paid by those buying cannabis, which was brought forward from the board’s community and economic development committee and approved Monday with everyone voting yes with the exception of Locke.

The committee’s recommendation was for the sales tax rate to be set at 2 percent but after discussion, it was increased to 3 percent in the final version.

One of the main “hoops,” to use the term mentioned by Picard, for cannabis sales businesses to pass through will likely be the requirement to get a special use permit which would be incorporated into the village zoning ordinance.

This would mean the business would have to be subject to a public hearing before the local planning commission which would then forward a recommendation to the village board for final approval or denial.

As part of this, a decision has to be made at the board level for which zoned areas of the village would be utilized for cannabis sales, even with the special use permit requirement

being made part of the process.

Village Administrator Erika Kennett mentioned Monday evening in reference to this component of the issue that dispensaries could possibly be allowed in highway business district, subject to special use permit approval, and cultivators or growers of cannabis in more agriculturally oriented zone districts.

The aforementioned sales tax rate can be adjusted up to two times per year as Kennett reminded the board members with Pederson explaining that the two per cent rate was suggested by the community and economic development committee because it would be more appealing to businesses to locate somewhere with a rate that low compared to the three per cent being considered and implemented in other municipalities.

Pederson further explained the tax will help bring in more revenue for the village from cannabis businesses which was a factor that figured into the committee’s decision to bring the legislation allowing the sales forward.

Renee Meinhardt, the wife of Chief of Police Scott Meinhardt who retired from that position within the past year, was present at Monday’s meeting and expressed her concern about allowing dispensaries in New Baden which can have a negative impact on the “small town” atmosphere and appeal of the village.

Kennett had commented earlier that, to the best of her knowledge, there were currently no cannabis businesses looking specifically at New Baden as a place to locate.

Building and Zoning Official Jerry Green reminded the board of trustees that there is property which is not part of the village but just across from the Love’s Travel Stop where a cannabis business could locate as a result of St. Clair County giving its approval to dispensary sales recently.

The numerous restrictive aspects of cannabis usage and sales that are included in the legislation passed by the New Baden board Monday evening include such things as dispensaries not being allowed to sell it between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., not located within 1000 feet of a school, park, library or child care center, for example, and not be located within 1500 feet of each other.

Recreational marijuana cannot be used, for example, on school buses or pre-school and school property, by anyone under 21, by anyone in the presence of one or more people under 21, in childcare facilities or while operating a motor vehicle, aircraft or motorized boat.

Also included in the New Baden ordinance is that cannabis usage on the premises where the product is sold or in “lounges” is not allowed and that businesses have the right to restrict the usage of it on their properties.