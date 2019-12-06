Luke Beck Goes To Bat Against Leukemia

By Bill Setnor, Mascoutah Herald

and Ronda Beck

Imagine for a moment that you’re a seven-year-old boy named Luke. Your dad is a teacher in Marissa, and your mom takes care of the home and your six brothers and sisters. Your the next to youngest. And, your favorite thing is watching Cardinals baseball games. You even hope to grow up and be a ballplayer someday.

It’s May 19, 2017, during your last week of 1st grade at Holy Childhood School in Mascoutah. You’re having fun at the school picnic, and Mom is helping out with the festivities.

You’re feeling fine, just like any normal seven-year-old. You don’t feel sick at all, even though you’ve been having these strange bruises on your body lately. Your lymph nodes have also been a little swollen. Mom took you to the family doctor two days ago for some tests, just to see what’s going on.

Then, right there in the middle of the picnic, Mom gets a call on her cellphone. They say, “Get Luke to the hospital, immediately!”

And with that phone call, everything in your life changes.

So it began…

Ronda Beck called her husband at work, and they met to take Luke to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. A group of mothers at the picnic formed a prayer circle as she drove away.

Luke was admitted to the hospital for testing and was diagnosed with Leukemia. He began an intensive regime of chemotherapy that lasted seven months over several hospitalizations.

Ronda remembers some of the problems Luke and the family had during the initial treatments:

“Luke couldn’t swallow pills during chemo, and would continually throw up. So, keeping the meds down was such an agonizing struggle every six hours. It took him about a month for him to master it.

“The chemo was so intense that Luke had to undergo physical therapy. He was struggling to walk, and was tripping a lot. Before all of this, he was a very coordinated boy who could dribble a basketball down the entire court at age two.

High doses of steroids also made him uncontrollably irritable and sensitive.

“Family separation was heart-breaking. Wanting to be with Luke, but not seeing our other children. Our goal was always to have one parent with Luke at the hospital.

“Since it started at the end of the school year, the other teachers at Marissa Elementary packed up Danny’s room for him which allowed him to be with Luke. I was at home, holding down the fort, caring for Luke’s brothers and sisters.”

The endless days, weeks, and months…

Ronda and Danny Beck now share their perspectives during the low points of Luke’s months of treatment:

“There is so much that was unknown about Luke’s disease. We had to trust the staff at Cardinal Glennon (and God) with their knowledge. Christmas of 2017 was especially difficult, as Luke was dealing with the effects of another, more intensive round of chemo.”

Then, Luke developed “c-diff” (Clostridium Difficile), a bacterial disease of the colon that can actually perforate and destroy colon tissue in the bowels. Uncontrollable diarrhea is normal for anyone suffering from c-diff.

Ronda said, “Luke was hospitalized from Thanksgiving 2017 until January 6, 2018 with high fevers. The doctors couldn’t find the exact source of infection. Danny and I thought it could be Luke’s last Christmas.”

Due to risk of infections and illness at school, Luke’s doctors kept him out of school for eight full months while undergoing intense treatment. However, he was able to attend school virtually through the use of a program called “Swivl.” Funded by generous donors, a special revolving camera was purchased for Luke’s classroom at Holy Childhood. His teacher wore a lanyard with a microphone so Luke could see and hear him and classmates, then respond and interact with them from a screen they could see him on as well. Thanks to the Swivl technology, Luke missed only 35 days during the 2018 school year.

“Initially, Luke went in for infusions every week, plus weekly spinal taps, for a year,” Ronda said. “Then, it changed to monthly infusions and spinal taps every three months. Between hospitalizations, home healthcare would come and administer chemo three days in a row, every 10 days, as well as oral chemo every single day. Luke also went into the hospital for other fevers and infections, a wasp sting, and the c-diff.

“In January of 2018, Luke’s doctors decided to try weaning him off some of the antibiotics since they could not find a definite source of infection. They hoped that, maybe, the intense fevers were due to an allergic reaction to a particular antibiotic. That turned out to be true. Luke’s fevers stopped, his blood counts were then able to climb back up, and he started to recover, thank God!”

Is There Baseball In Heaven?

The Beck family has always been big Cardinals fans. While being treated at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, Luke spent a lot of time in bed, watching Cardinals games with brothers Isaac, Tommy and Jordan. In August of 2017, photographer Matt Meier took Luke’s picture while he was wearing a Cardinals’ uniform. Meier’s organization, SoManyAngels.org, turned those pictures into keepsakes for the children’s families. Luke’s picture will be in the 2020 calendar, sold as a fundraiser on the SoManyAngels.org website.

One of the Child-Life specialists at the hospital shared Luke’s passion for the Cardinals, and a referral was made to Todd Wise, Director of Marketing for the Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation. Wise invited the entire Beck family to a meeting in December 2018 to ask if Luke would be interested in serving as Co-Chair with Cardinal infielder Matt Carpenter for “Homers For Health,” a pledge program started by former Cardinals left fielder Matt Holliday and his wife Leslee, in 2012. Cardinal Glennon benefits financially every time the Cardinals hit a home run during the season, and Luke would be the face of the “Homers” campaign for 2019.

“Luke was super-excited and pumped up! It gave him something to look forward to, and to live for,” Ronda said. “We certainly felt honored and blessed that Luke was chosen, and we knew it would give our family an opportunity to make some positive memories and help more hospitalized children and their families, in light of all our recent painful experiences..”

One of Luke’s first acts as “Homers For Health” Co-Chair was to speak at Matt and Leslee Hollidays’ “Hollidays Heroes” dinner, talking about his journey with Leukemia, and thanking the donors for their contributions to the program. For Luke, those donations meant going from a shared room and bathroom during his first hospitalization in the oncology unit, to a renovated private room with new decorations and a pull-out couch for his parents during his next stay at Cardinal Glennon.

Other duties included having his picture on four billboards in Illinois and Missouri, and also on bus standards. Every time the Cardinals would hit a home run at Busch Stadium, Luke’s picture would come up on the big screen in the ballpark. He got to make radio and TV commercials with Matt Carpenter during the baseball season. Luke’s picture was featured by Mike Klein and the Tom’s Supermarket staff in Mascoutah, raising money for the “Homers For Health” program.

Starting off the 2019 season, Luke and his family took part in the April 5th “Game Ball Relay,” joining former Cardinal pitcher Jason Motte to run the official game ball through the streets of St. Louis and into Ballpark Village. From there, he was taken to the Fox Sports Midwest studios for an interview with former Cardinal great Al Hrabosky. Then, Luke rode in a golf cart with his brothers around the ballfield, just in front of the Budweiser Clydesdales, and finally placed the game ball on the pitcher’s mound.

Other fundraisers included a “Strike Out Cancer” cornhole tournament with Jason Motte, featuring lots of Cardinal players. There was a home run derby for local kids in grades K – 8, who raised money for Cardinal Glennon in their own schools. Cardinal players Matt Carpenter, Paul DeJong, Michael Wacha and Jedd Gyorko came out and pitched to the kids. In August, Matt and Leslee Holliday hosted another “Holliday’s Heroes” dinner, this time at Busch Stadium.

On September 18, Luke Beck was chosen to throw out the first pitch at the Cardinals’ game. He also accepted a big check from Drury Hotels on behalf of Cardinal Glennon. Drury Hotels donates $1000 for every Cardinals win during the season.

Luke even has his own baseball card, made by the Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation, with Luke’s “stats” on the back. Luke has signed hundreds of these cards and handed them out, hoping to drive more donations to the Foundation.

What Inning Is It?

Currently in remission, Luke’s treatment cycle of chemotherapy will end in September 2020. Then, he will be monitored every three months, then every six months, then yearly after that. Luke is back in school and happy to be with his classmates at Holy Childhood School.

During this holiday season, the entire Beck family would like to thank Dr. Christopher Hugge and the Hematology team at Cardinal Glennon Hospital. “We were blessed with exceptional nurses and child life staff, as well,” Ronda stated.

The Becks also thank both the Holy Childhood teachers and staff, the Holy Childhood parish family, Marissa Elementary School, and the entire Mascoutah community who, “came together to feed our family and care for our children and home, as well as the countless prayer warriors and strangers who shared their time, talent and treasure to lift us up during our time of need.”

You can follow on Facebook at: Luke’s Journey (#TeamLukeBob).

And, as Luke puts it, with a maturity beyond his years, “Anything can happen in your life. I think this was part of God’s plan for mine.”

Well said, Slugger.