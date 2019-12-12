Baby born at 12:12 a.m. on 12-12 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

O’FALLON – The last full moon of this decade wasn’t the only beautiful site to be seen at 12:12 a.m. on 12-12 (December 12th). Denarrika Fisher and Charles Bell, of Belleville, IL, welcomed a new baby boy into the world at exactly 12:12 a.m. today in the Women and Infants Center at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Baby Denarius weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and mom and baby are doing wonderfully. He was originally due on December 30 but decided to come early for this numeric and lunar coincidence.

Fisher didn’t realize the date and time being the same at the time but the nursing staff in the Women and Infants Center did when they noted the birth information when the baby was delivered.

