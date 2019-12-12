Indians Split in the Tip-Off Classic

By Collin Kessler

Herald Publications

After winning their first two games in the Tip-Off Classic tournament, the Mascoutah High School Indians dropped their next two games losing to Columbia and Nashville.

Mascoutah found themselves with a chance to take a partial share of the tournament championship on Friday, December 7 when they came up against, a Nashville team that went to state last year.

“Nashville is a really good team, really well coached,” said Head Coach Justin Love. “I have a lot of respect for them and what they have accomplished. You see why they are good, and you want to play good competition to see where you are.”

After going down fourteen to five at the end of the first quarter, the Indians worked to keep each quarter tight but could never make a comeback from the early hole they dug out for themselves in this one.

As Coach Love pointed out going into the Tip-Off Classic, this would be a great opportunity to get to see what this team had.

“I think as a team, from a standpoint defensively, between even just the Columbia game to the Nashville game, we got better at some things which is nice to see,” said Coach Love. “As far as individuals’ guys, it’s still eight to ten guys that could be our leading scorer. Our focus has to be finishing off defensive rebounding to not give away points there.”

The Indians are also dealing with the impact of losing eight players to graduation last year, a fact that is having some impact on the games for the Indians so far.

“We are also trying to find a leader. We had one on the floor last year in our seniors, and this year we are trying to find a guy who can step up with the energy and composure on the floor.”

So far, the Indians have been lead offensively by Cedric Rhodes, who is averaging 8.3 points per game, and Ryan Bibb, who is averaging 8.5 points per game.

Jack Seibert and Justin King have also been major factors for Mascoutah with Seibert averaging 7.3 points per game along with 5.5 rebounds per game, similar to King who is averaging 7.8 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Mascoutah now emerges from the Tip-Off Classic with a .500 record and has a large slate of games ahead of themselves throughout the week after.

The Indians played on Tuesday December 10th at Salem (details unavailable for that game) , Friday December 13th against Highland at home, and Saturday December 14th against Clayton at MICDS high school.