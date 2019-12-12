Registration in Progress for Spring 2020 Classes at Kaskaskia College’s Trenton Education Center

Registration is underway for the Spring 2020 semester at Kaskaskia College’s main campus and education centers. The spring semester will begin on January 13, 2020.

Advantages to taking classes at the education center saves students travel time and reduces expense of gas. Some of the student services offered at the center include placement testing, advising, registration, assistance with financial aid, and free tutoring.

Courses offered at the Trenton Center include Anatomy & Physiology, Marketing Fundamentals I, Commercial Electrical Wiring, Electric Construction Methods & Relations, Residential and Commercial Print Reading, Observation & Assessment, Infant & Toddler Curriculum Development, Activity Programming, Cultural Awareness in the Classroom, Writing Effective Sentence Paragraphs, Intro to College Composition, English Composition 101 & 102, Physical Geography, History of the United States 104, National Electric Code, A.C. Fundamentals, Electrical Safety 70E, Native American Literature, Basic Mathematics, Elementary Algebra, Intermediate Algebra, Intro to Contemporary Math, College Algebra, General Statistics, Medical Terminology, Nurse Assistant, Core Values & Ethical Decision Making, Ethics, Psychology, Adolescent Psychology, Critical Reading & Study Skills, Sociology, and Fundamentals of Speech.

The Kaskaskia College Education Centers offer Distance Learning options to accommodate student schedules and transportation costs. The College strives to offer classes in all categories needed for an Associate in Arts Degree but locations and course offering vary at each center.

A special Saturday registration day is scheduled for January 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For more information, please contact the Trenton Education Center at 618-224-2666. Starting dates for some classes may vary. To view the complete Class Schedule visit https://www.kaskaskia.edu/academics/find-a-course.