St. Clair County Earns Prestigious Award

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

St. Clair County is one of only five smaller government units in the entire United States to be designated with the honor of “Great American Defense Community” by a nationwide organization that serves as a connection point for leaders from the military service and those who are involved in local public service.

The 2020 Great American Defense Community program has recognized St. Clair County for standing out when it comes to “supporting military service members and their families,” according to ADC President Joe Driskill.

The communities so chosen are selected on the basis of what is determined to be “exemplary work in improving the quality of life of military personnel and their families through programs, initiatives and partnerships in their regions.”

“We are proud to recognize St. Clair County,” Driskill said, for its high level of support for not only the military personnel, spouses and their children residing within its boundaries but also for showing respect and offering assistance to veterans.

St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern, who himself was the recipient of a prestigious individual leadership award from the same organization in 2018, reacted positively to this latest recognition announcement by saying, “More than 60,000 active duty, guardsmen, reservists, spouses, retirees and their families bring their wealth of knowledge and experience to our area.”

“Having military families mixed into the neighborhoods throughout the county brings new cultures, the opportunity to be a part of diverse communities and exposes our residents to new ideas and traditions,” Kern continued.

In citing factors which apparently entered into the county’s receiving this award, Kern added, “The region’s dedication to a joint partnership with Scott Air Force Base has created a sense of community that extends far outside of the (military installation’s) gates and has ensured local communities and businesses understand the quality of life, career opportunities and personal satisfaction our service members, retirees and their families are looking for.”

Now in its fifth year, the Great American Defense Communities program was established for the purpose of recognizing those local units and regions with active military installations in the United States for the support provided to those serving the country and their families.

To earn the award, the communities are subject to a competitive nomination process which takes into consideration such factors as military personnel’s integration into towns, villages, cities and other areas, overall support and collaboration efforts, educational and employment opportunities and support for the family unit.

The American Defense Communities organization has a membership of close to 300 members with representation in every state in the nation.

United Services Automobile Association, based in San Antonio, Texas, is the official sponsor of the awards program which is appropriate because this group provides consultation and advice to over 12 million current and former members of the nation’s military service in the areas of banking, investments, insurance and retirement planning.

Rick Stubblefield, executive director of the St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants and Economic Development Department, said there were several individuals and groups who deserve to be acknowledged for their roles in the receiving of this award.

Those include, he added, Illinois State Representative LaToya Greenwood and Christine Spargur, the public affairs director for the 375th Air Mobility Wing based at Scott AFB, along with Greater Belleville and O’Fallon-Shiloh chamber of commerce directors, respectively, Wendy Pfeil and Debbie Arell-Martinez.

“This is a true community effort,” Stubblefield commented, “and it speaks volumes about the commitment this region has toward Scott Air Force Base.”

Kern added to this feeling by stating, “Our community does all it can to welcome airmen to the region and, if transitioning, encourage them to stay in the region. Our workforce development board (for which Stubblefield plays a vital role) briefs every transitional assistance program class at Scott Air Force Base to ease/ensure licensing reciprocity for spouses.”

This last subject mentioned by Kern concerns military spouses who are moving into this area from other states and may already be licensed where they came from to teach, work in the medical services field or perform other employment duties that require licensing.

Since that individual may already have procured licensing from another state, the transitional program set up here helps to make it much easier for them to get a similar form of authorization to work in their career fields from the state of Illinois.

Still another individual sharing in the joy of the award is Terry Beach, Stubblefield’s predecessor at the county level who worked with the Greater American Defense Communities group on several projects for many years prior to his retirement 10 years ago.