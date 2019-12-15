Learn all that SWIC has to offer on High School Visit Day Jan. 24

If you’re a current high school student curious about Southwestern Illinois College, get all your questions answered on High School Visit Day Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 from 9 a.m. to noon at the SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave.

Explore academic programs, tour the campus, find out about SWIC clubs, sports and campus activities, get information on financial aid and scholarship options, as well as learn the many other benefits of choosing SWIC.

See presentations about SWIC academic areas, including:

• Liberal Arts & Fine Arts – University Transfer programs related to careers in social or behavioral science, communications, language arts, business, education, art, music, etc.

• Math and Sciences Division – University Transfer programs related to careers in science, technology, engineering, or math.

• Technical Education – Career training programs related to industrial technology, construction, aviation, etc.

• Health Science & Homeland Security – Career training programs related to health care, sign language, administration of justice, or fire science.

• Business Division – Career training programs related to management, marketing or graphic communications, accounting, computer information systems or networking, office administration, culinary arts, etc.

Reserve your spot online or call 866-942-7942, ext. 5675.