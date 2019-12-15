Welcome the Winter Solstice at Cahokia Mounds on Sunday, Dec. 22

COLLINSVILLE – The moment when winter days start to grow shorter is almost here, and Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site plans to welcome it with a special event at the “Woodhenge” solar calendar.

Sun watchers will gather on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 7:00 a.m. to see dawn break over Woodhenge, a reconstruction of the calendar used when Cahokia Mounds was home to thousands of Native Americans. The huge reconstructed circle of posts stands about one mile west of the site’s Interpretive Center on Collinsville Road.

Out of respect for Native American beliefs, no rituals or ceremonies will be held at the free event. But visitors will stand in the same place where the Mississippian people once gathered to watch the sun rise one thousand years ago.

An archaeologist will explain the discovery, form and function of Woodhenge while awaiting the dawn.

Woodhenge is a circular calendar of posts arranged to line up with sunrise on the first days of Winter and Summer (the solstices) and Spring and Fall (the equinoxes). Residents of Cahokia Mounds – which was then the largest city north of Mexico – considered these days sacred. The observances are held the Sunday morning closest to the actual events so that more people can come out and experience and learn about the Woodhenges and Cahokia.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site also offers a great opportunity to shop for unique Christmas presents. The gift shop offers one-of-a-kind jewelry, ceramics, sculptures and even Eskimo ivory. Visitors can also find books, DVDs, and other items related to Native American culture. All the profits will go to support the activities and programs at Cahokia Mounds.

The gift shop, operated by the Cahokia Mounds Museum Society, is located in the Cahokia Mounds Interpretive Center and is open Wednesday through Sunday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

