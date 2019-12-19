Mascoutah Dance Team Sweeps IDTA Regional

By Collin Kessler

Scott Flier

It was a big weekend for the Mascoutah High School dance program as they brought home trophies at both the JV and Varsity level for the Illinois Drill Team Association competition.

At the Varsity level, the Dance team won in the lyrical regional.

The team was comprised of Julia Finch, Alison Smith, Grace Longyear, Taylor Springer, Madison Hancock, Anna Reese, Katy Wambold, and Amber Haas.

At the JV level the dance team won in the Jazz regional.

The team was comprised of Ava Pettis, Shelby Flynn, Olivia Berrios, Lydia Clawson, and Kiersten Clark.

Congratulations to both teams.