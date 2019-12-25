MMS Student Charged After Online Threat

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

MASCOUTAH – According to the Mascoutah Police Department, a posted Internet threat against Mascoutah Middle School was made on Wednesday, December 4. Actual wording of the social media threat was not released.

After the investigation by Mascoutah Police and Mascoutah School District, a 14-year-old student was arrested. On December 11, he was charged with Delinquency-Disorderly Conduct (School Threat) which is a Class 4 felony.

The police complaint reads: “On the 4th of December, 2019, the said minor, knowingly transmitted a threat of violence, death, or bodily harm directed at persons at Mascoutah Middle School located at 846 N. 6th Street, Mascoutah, St. Clair County, Illinois.”

Mascoutah School District Superintendent Dr. Craig Fiegel stated he could not discuss specific student discipline issues. However, he did explain that the school code “only allows a student to be suspended for up to 10 days. Anything beyond 10 days requires a Board hearing and Board action.”