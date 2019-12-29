Mater Dei Claims 5th Place in Mascoutah Girls Invitational

By Larry Thoeming

Clinton County News

Mater Dei’s Lady Knights claimed fifth place in the Mascoutah Girls Invitational Tournament with a grueling 66-60 win over the East St. Louis Flyerettes.

Coach Dave Kohnen’s squad whipped up on an undermanned Cahokia team in the Tourney opener, winning by a 78-30 count. Nine Lady Knights contributed to the scoring, with Claire Toennies leading the way with 18. Sally Albers notched 15, Madi Strieker 12, Meredith Innes 8, Shannon Lampe 8, Lainey Kramer 5, 4 each for Klara Schildroth and Jessie Timmermann, and 3 for Emma Gebke.

MD missed out on making the final four after an agonizing 60-56 overtime loss to the Belleville West Lady Maroons. The Knights battled from a 25-21 halftime deficit to lead 31-29 after three quarters, before West knotted the count 47 all after regulation. 11-of-12 shooting from the free throw line allowed the Maroons to keep the Knights at bay and sealed the win, sending MD into the fifth place bracket.

Toennies dialed 17 in the losing effort, while Lampe added nine, Strieker and Innes 9 apiece, Albers 5 and Innes 2.

Game three saw MD battle in another close game, as Freeburg refused to go quietly, finally going down 53-49. The Lady Knights were”gassed” according to Coach Kohnen, have finished the West game just three hours earlier. The score was 10-9 after one period, 25-18 at halftime, and 39-30 after three. MD swished 6-of-7 free throws in the final frame to hold off the Lady Midgets. Toennies held the hot hand in the battle, booking 22 points, including 8-of-10 free throws. Lampe chipped in with 9, Strieker and Innes 7 each, Timmermann 4, Kramer 2 and Schildroth 2.

On Saturday, Mater Dei went head-to-head with East Side, and Claire Toennies blew the room away in the first half, making all seven of her shots from the field, helping MD to a 39-20 lead at the break. The Knights cooled off some in the second half,

Due in no small part to a stifling Flyerettes halfcourt pressure defense. The game was still well in hand after three periods with MD on top 39-18, but the energy sapping pressure started to wear the Lady Knights down, and some great long-range shooting allowed East Side to creep closer, getting as close as five, but no closer, thanks in large part to Shannon Lampe’s 7-of-9 free throw shooting in the fourth period, allowing her to be leading scorer with 23 points. Toennies finished 19, Strieker 12, (including a crucial pair of three pointers), Jessie Timmerman 7 (off the bench), Innes 4, Schildroth 2, and Kramer 1. MD’s Sally Albers did not play, due to an ankle injury suffered in the West game.