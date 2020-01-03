HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Announces First Baby of 2020 to be Born at the Women and Infants Center

(O’FALLON, IL) – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital proudly welcomed Roland James Jung as the first baby born at the hospital in 2020. He was born 4:33 a.m. on Thursday, January 2 at St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center; weighing 7 pounds 1 ounce and 20.5 inches long. Roland’s proud parents are Abby and Nick Jung of Mascoutah, Illinois. Abby is also a colleague at St. Elizabeth’s, where she works in the Cath Lab.

In celebration of being the first baby born in 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, the baby and his family were presented with a basket of gifts and a special “2020” new year’s hat from hospital president and CEO Patti Fischer.

For others expecting in 2020, St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center offers a wide range of services for mothers and infants, and the prenatal class schedule for 2020 is now available here. It includes Prepared Childbirth Classes, Breastfeeding Fundamentals; a Sibling Preparation Class; and other education about the amenities and quality at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center is recognized by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program, created by Cribs for Kids, as a Bronze Safe Sleep Hospital. The hospital also has a partnership with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon pediatricians who provide coverage 24/7. These pediatricians care for babies admitted to the Well or Intermediate Care Nurseries. The Intermediate Care Nursery is also staffed with specially trained nurses to care for babies born with special health care needs.

For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit the hospital’s web site at www.steliz.org. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.